PIB Srinagar Organises 'Vartalap' Media Workshop In Pulwama

Pulwama- The Press Information Bureau (PIB), Government of India, Srinagar, in collaboration with the District Administration Pulwama, today organised Vartalap – Media Workshop for journalists at Pulwama. The programme was inaugurated by Dr. Basharat Qayoom (IAS), Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering of media persons, Dr. Basharat Qayoom (IAS), Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, underscored the value of media as a partner in development. He said,“Workshops like Vartalap not only enhance awareness about flagship government schemes but also provide a forum for meaningful dialogue between officials and the media fraternity. I appreciate PIB Srinagar for bringing this initiative to Pulwama and assure full support from the district administration, Dr. Qayoom added.

In his welcome address, Qazi Salman (IIS), Director, PIB Srinagar, highlighted the importance of media workshops in strengthening information flow between government and the press. He said,“Vartalap is a unique platform that aims to bridge the gap between government departments and the media. Such interactions help in disseminating accurate information about government schemes and initiatives to the grassroots level. PIB Srinagar will continue to organise more such workshops in different districts in the future.”

The workshop featured four technical sessions covering different developmental domains. Dr. Mohd Ashraf Mir, Block Development Officer, Shadimarg, delivered a presentation on Rural Development: PMAY 2.0; Rayees Ahmad Shapoo, Career Counseling Officer, spoke on Employment: Mission YUVA; Dr. Noor Ul Islam Wani, Agriculture Extension Officer, shared insights on Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP); while Ghulam Qadir, District Financial Counsellor, Pulwama discussed Financial Inclusion Schemes including PMJDY, PMSBY, PMJJBY, and APY.

The event was attended by a large number of media persons from district Pulwama, who actively engaged with the speakers through Question and Answer sessions. A vote of thanks was delivered by Majid Pandit, Media & Communication Officer, PIB Srinagar.