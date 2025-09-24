Omar: Leh Violence A Wake-Up Call For Delhi On J&K Statehood

J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the situation in Leh town should be an eye-opener on how people of Jammu and Kashmir feel about the denial of statehood, even though Ladakh had not been promised one.

He was reacting after the movement for statehood to Ladakh descended into violence, arson and street clashes here on Wednesday, leaving four people dead and at least 45 injured, including 22 police personnel.

“Ladakh wasn't even promised Statehood, they celebrated UT status in 2019 & they feel betrayed & angry,” Abdullah posted on his X handle.

“Now try to imagine how betrayed & disappointed we in J&K feel when the promise of statehood to J&K remains unfulfilled even though we have gone about demanding it democratically, peacefully & responsibly,” he added.

Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said the situation in Ladakh has made it imperative that the Centre move beyond day-to-day crisis management and address the root cause of the problems.

“It's time the Government of India undertakes a sincere and thorough appraisal of what has truly changed since 2019. This video isn't from the Kashmir Valley considered the epicentre of unrest but from the heart of Ladakh, where angry protesters have set police vehicles and a BJP office on fire,” she said in a post on X.

The PDP chief said Leh, a region long known for its peaceful and measured protests, is now witnessing a disturbing shift toward violent demonstrations.