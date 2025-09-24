HC's New Action Plan Promises Faster Case Disposal
Srinagar- In a major step to strengthen the justice delivery system, Justice Arun Palli, Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, has launched a Comprehensive Action Plan aimed at speeding up the disposal of cases and reducing the backlog in the judiciary.
The initiative, which covers Phase IV (July 2025–December 2025) and Phase V (January 2026–June 2026), focuses on timely resolution of pending matters, particularly those that have been pending for years, and enhancing judicial efficiency across the union territory.
“Justice delayed is justice denied. This Action Plan reflects our commitment to ensuring timely and accessible justice for all citizens,” the Chief Justice said while launching the new phases.
Phase IV aims to identify and prioritize cases over 10 years old and those involving senior citizens, women, and vulnerable groups. It also plans to expand Evening and Weekend Courts, strengthen case management through digital dashboards, and improve coordination with the Bar and Prosecution Departments for early disposal.
Phase V will consolidate gains from previous phases, roll out paperless courts in select districts on a pilot basis, enhance Alternate Dispute Resolution mechanisms such as mediation and Lok Adalats, and provide targeted training for judicial officers and court staff.
