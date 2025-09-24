Ladakh LG Warns Of Stern Action Against Culprits

LG Kavinder Gupta

Leh- Holding vested interests responsible for the unrest, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, announced a curfew across the Leh district to prevent further bloodshed. Expressing deep grief over the tragic deaths, he conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Four people were killed and more than 45 others, including 22 policemen, were injured in daylong clashes during a shutdown sponsored by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), which is sponsoring an agitation for the past five years for statehood for Ladakh.

A BJP office, a police vehicle, and several other cars were set ablaze by the protesters.

Gupta termed that day's events heart-wrenching.

Taking serious note of stone-pelting and arson that created a law-and-order crisis and damaged public infrastructure, Gupta directed the administration and law enforcement agencies to take strict measures to restore normalcy and ensure public safety.“Violence in any form is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” he said, adding that those responsible will be brought to justice and dealt with sternly as per law.

The LG appealed to the people of Ladakh to maintain peace, harmony, and brotherhood, urging them not to be misled by elements attempting to disrupt the social fabric.“Our strength lies in unity and dialogue, not in violence. I urge everyone to extend full cooperation to the administration in maintaining peace and stability in the region,” he said.

Reiterating the government's commitment to the welfare of Ladakh's citizens, Gupta assured that all genuine demands would be addressed in a just and timely manner, reaffirming that the administration remains dedicated to preserving the interests of the Union Territory while ensuring development, progress, and security for all.

He said what happened today was not spontaneous and was the result of a conspiracy.“We will not spare those people who have spoiled the atmosphere here.”

“For the past few days, a hunger strike has been going on in Ladakh. And we know that the hunger strike is a part of a democratic system. But, for the past couple of days, the way people were being incited by comparing the situation with that of Nepal and Bangladesh (uprising). Some people said they will set everything on fire and kill people ... this is against democratic system,” he said referring to the protest led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Gupta said the central government had already invited the Ladakh representatives for talks on October 6, and the members of these very groups were involved in the clashes.