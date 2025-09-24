Jon Kroeper Named Deputy Director Of The Division Of Trading And Markets

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2025) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Jon Kroeper has been named deputy director of the agency's Division of Trading and Markets, effective Sept. 29.

Mr. Kroeper twice served at the SEC before joining the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), where he worked from 2007 to 2024 as executive vice president in the market regulation department. He led a team of more than 280 analysts, investigators, and managers that conducted automated surveillance and investigations into potential wrongdoing across U.S. equity, exchange-traded products, and fixed income markets. Most recently, Mr. Kroeper was a senior consultant at Patomak Global Partners where he provided consulting and advisory services for the financial services industry.

During his first SEC tenure from 1994 to 2000, he was an attorney-advisor, senior counsel, and counselor to a commissioner. At the SEC from 2005 to 2007, Mr. Kroeper served as both counselor to a commissioner and counselor to the chairman, advising on rulemaking, enforcement, and policy matters before the Commission with an emphasis on market structure, exchanges, and broker-dealers.

“I welcome Jon back to the SEC as part of the Division of Trading and Markets leadership team, joining Director Jamie Selway,” said SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins.“He has deep market experience stemming from his previous service at the SEC and his many years at FINRA. Working together with our colleagues in the division, he and Jamie will further the SEC's mission on behalf of market participants and investors.”

Director Selway said,“Jon is a great addition to the Trading and Markets team. I look forward to collaborating with him and Chairman Atkins to support innovation and protect the greatest markets in the world.”

Mr. Kroeper said,“I am thrilled to rejoin the Commission under Chairman Atkins and Director Selway. I am excited to get to work in the Division of Trading and Markets, which is so critical to maintaining fair, orderly, and efficient markets.”

Mr. Kroeper received his J.D. from the Chicago-Kent College of Law and his B.A. in government from Georgetown University.

