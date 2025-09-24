Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Asante Gold Corporation (ASE) Opens The Market


2025-09-24 03:13:19
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2025) - Dave Anthony, President and Chief Executive Officer, Asante Gold Corporation ("Asante" or the "Company") (TSXV: ASE), joined Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.


Cannot view this video? Visit:

Asante is a gold exploration, development and operating company with a high-quality portfolio of projects and mines in Ghana. Asante is currently operating the Bibiani and Chirano Gold Mines and continues with detailed technical studies at its Kubi Gold Project. All mines and exploration projects are located on the prolific Bibiani and Ashanti Gold Belts. Asante has an experienced and skilled team of mine finders, builders and operators, with extensive international and Ghanaian experience and is supported by a strong strategic and institutional shareholder base.

