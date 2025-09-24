Tempus Capital Announces Investment Agreement With Oak Street Partners

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2025) -is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement to invest in Oak Street Partners Ltd. (Oak Street), an affordable housing owner-operator headquartered in Toronto, and operating in the Midwest United States.

Oak Street is a private Canadian company that owns and manages over 150 housing units in the single family and multi family asset classes in Cleveland, and Akron Ohio. Oak Street manages properties internally, and specializes in renting to tenants through government subsidized programs. Oak Street is a yield focused business, and targets a 15% cash return to investors annually.

Tempus has agreed to invest up to $1,000,000 CAD in Oak Street common shares conditional upon satisfactory due diligence review. In addition to the investment, a member of Oak Street's management team will join the Board of Directors of Tempus Capital, and Tempus will appoint one member to the advisory board of Oak Street.

"We are very pleased to make this announcement and begin our relationship with Oak Street. The investment makes a lot of sense for our shareholders from both a market diversification standpoint, and for the risk-mitigated yield approach that Oak Street's investment model focuses on. The team has built a solid portfolio in what we believe is the highest cash flow producing asset class in the North American residential real estate landscape. We look forward to completing the due diligence period and making this accretive investment," said Russell Tanz, Tempus President and CEO.

"Having Tempus invest into Oak Street marks a significant milestone for our company. We have proven the ability to make smart purchases and manage affordable rental units at scale, and will use this capital to expand our portfolio in Northeast Ohio. Additionally, offering investors exposure to Oak Street through a liquid, publicly traded company, and the ability to invest registered funds into Tempus is a tremendous benefit. We look forward to working closely with the Tempus management team, and building a long and fruitful relationship for all stakeholders in both Tempus and Oak Street," said Parker Christie, Oak Street Partners CEO

About Tempus

Tempus is a real estate operating company engaged in the acquisition, development, and ownership of income-producing properties in Canada, focusing on strip mall shopping centres, storefront retail, and mixed residential and commercial properties. Tempus is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta.