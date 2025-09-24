Phones With 6G Support May Appear By 2028
American tech giant Qualcomm has revealed a preliminary timeline for the development of next-generation 6G mobile communication technology. Speaking at the Snapdragon Summit 2025, CEO Cristiano Amon announced that the first 6G-capable prototype devices-referred to as pre-devices-could be introduced as early as 2028, Azernews reports.
But 6G isn't just about faster download speeds. According to Amon, 6G will be a fundamentally smarter network-one with the "intelligence to perceive and process sensor data". It will serve as a bridge between cloud systems and edge devices, transforming smartphones into active elements of an intelligent, context-aware infrastructure.
Unlike previous generations, the 6G standard will merge communication and sensing technologies. Signals transmitted from smartphones and cell towers could be used like radar, enabling the creation of real-time environmental maps. This opens the door to features like precise indoor navigation, gesture recognition, and enhanced smart city systems.
The pre-devices arriving in 2028 are expected to be experimental models, aimed at demonstrating the capabilities of 6G rather than being consumer-ready products. Commercial deployment of 6G networks is projected around 2030, closely following the adoption pattern seen with 5G.
Industry experts believe 6G could play a major role in enabling fully autonomous vehicles, immersive augmented reality, and even remote robotic surgery, thanks to its ultra-low latency and environmental awareness capabilities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment