Azercell Conducts Blood Donation Campaign Under For A Thalassemia-Free Life! Program
The purpose of the campaign is to increase blood reserves and support the treatment of children suffering from thalassemia, hemophilia, and leukemia.
The campaign was organized by the Azerbaijan Thalassemia Federation with the participation of qualified doctors from the Republic Blood Bank.
The blood donated by Azercell employees will be directed to the treatment of children in need.
