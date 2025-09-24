Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azercell Conducts Blood Donation Campaign Under For A Thalassemia-Free Life! Program

Azercell Conducts Blood Donation Campaign Under For A Thalassemia-Free Life! Program


2025-09-24 03:11:37
(MENAFN- AzerNews) As part of its corporate social responsibility strategy, Azercell continues to support charitable initiatives. On September 23, the company organized a blood donation campaign under the“For a Thalassemia-Free Life!” program at its headquarters.

The purpose of the campaign is to increase blood reserves and support the treatment of children suffering from thalassemia, hemophilia, and leukemia.

The campaign was organized by the Azerbaijan Thalassemia Federation with the participation of qualified doctors from the Republic Blood Bank.

The blood donated by Azercell employees will be directed to the treatment of children in need.

MENAFN24092025000195011045ID1110106984

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search