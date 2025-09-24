President Ilham Aliyev Meets With Co-Founder And CEO Of Global Investment Firm Ares Management In New York
The discussion highlighted the importance of cooperation with Ares Management for the sustainable development of Azerbaijan's financial market and the attraction of foreign investment.
President Ilham Aliyev noted that partnerships established in this direction, particularly joint initiatives in alternative investments, could contribute to Azerbaijan's economic goals.
The sides exchanged views on expanding the successful cooperation between the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ares Management, ongoing since 2017, as well as the potential for future investment projects in sustainable infrastructure, logistics, real estate, education, and green energy.
Michael Arougheti praised Azerbaijan's sustainable development policies and the favorable environment created for institutional investors, stressing that this opens broad opportunities for international partnerships. He emphasized that Ares Management is particularly interested in strengthening cooperation with Azerbaijan in the fields of green energy, logistics, and social infrastructure.
Ares Management operates in credit, real estate, private equity, and infrastructure. Founded in 1997 by Michael Arougheti and his partners, the company currently manages assets worth nearly $600 billion and ranks among the world's top three firms in terms of warehouse and logistics investment assets.
