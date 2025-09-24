Zelensky Speaks At UN General Assembly
As reported by Ukrinform, Volodymyr Zelensky is participating in high-level events at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.Read also: Stefanishyna on Zelensky –Trump meeting: Ukraine found right format for dialogue with U.S.
Yesterday, September 23, during his speech at a high-level meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine, he stated that one of the permanent members of the Security Council, Russia, is waging the largest war since World War II and has no plans to end it.
Screenshot from video
