Zelensky Speaks At UN General Assembly

2025-09-24 03:11:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to a Ukrinform correspondent, the broadcast of the Ukrainian president's speech is available on the UN portal and on the YouTube channel of the Office of the President. Ukrinform rebroadcast the event on its YouTube channel .

As reported by Ukrinform, Volodymyr Zelensky is participating in high-level events at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Read also: Stefanishyna on Zelensky –Trump meeting: Ukraine found right format for dialogue with U.S.

Yesterday, September 23, during his speech at a high-level meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine, he stated that one of the permanent members of the Security Council, Russia, is waging the largest war since World War II and has no plans to end it.

