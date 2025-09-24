Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Airstrike Hits Village In Kharkiv Region, Woman Injured

Russian Airstrike Hits Village In Kharkiv Region, Woman Injured


2025-09-24 03:11:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“According to the investigation, on the morning of September 24, the Russian armed forces launched an airstrike on the village of Shypuvate in the Kupiansk district. A 42-year-old woman sustained injuries and trauma. She was taken to hospital,” the statement reads.

Read also: Shahed drone strikes destroy home in Chuhuiv, damage nearly 20 others

According to the prosecutor's office, residential buildings, farm structures, and a school building were damaged in the attack.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime under Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As previously reported, a 65-year-old woman was killed in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, on September 23 following a Russian shelling attack.

MENAFN24092025000193011044ID1110106975

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search