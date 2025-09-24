Russian Airstrike Hits Village In Kharkiv Region, Woman Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“According to the investigation, on the morning of September 24, the Russian armed forces launched an airstrike on the village of Shypuvate in the Kupiansk district. A 42-year-old woman sustained injuries and trauma. She was taken to hospital,” the statement reads.

According to the prosecutor's office, residential buildings, farm structures, and a school building were damaged in the attack.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime under Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As previously reported, a 65-year-old woman was killed in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, on September 23 following a Russian shelling attack.