Russian Airstrike Hits Village In Kharkiv Region, Woman Injured
“According to the investigation, on the morning of September 24, the Russian armed forces launched an airstrike on the village of Shypuvate in the Kupiansk district. A 42-year-old woman sustained injuries and trauma. She was taken to hospital,” the statement reads.Read also: Shahed drone strikes destroy home in Chuhuiv, damage nearly 20 others
According to the prosecutor's office, residential buildings, farm structures, and a school building were damaged in the attack.
A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime under Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
As previously reported, a 65-year-old woman was killed in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, on September 23 following a Russian shelling attack.
