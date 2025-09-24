Zelensky Discusses Peace Process With Ramaphosa, South Africa Ready To Host Meeting Between Leaders Of Ukraine And Russia
“I met with President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa. I told him that Russia is now intensifying its drone strikes on civilian targets and briefed him on the situation on the front lines,” Zelensky said.
Zelensky thanked Ramaphosa for South Africa's involvement in the peace process.
According to the OP website , Ramaphosa shared details of his recent contacts with Russian leader Putin.
“Zelensky emphasized that, unlike Russia, Ukraine is ready for a meeting at the leadership level without any preconditions. The presidents agreed that this summit should take place in a third country. South Africa, like many other countries in the world, is ready to host such a meeting,” the statement said.Read also: Zelensky : stopping Russia now cheaper than guessing who builds first nuclear-armed dron
The leaders also discussed joint events in the near future.
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is visiting New York, where he is participating in high-level events at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.
On Wednesday, he will hold meetings in New York with leaders of a number of countries, US senators and congressmen, and heads of leading American companies.
