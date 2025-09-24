Lukashenko Regime Bets On Trade With TOT - Intel
The visit of the so-called“head” of the occupying administration of Kherson to Minsk and his meeting with Lukashenko have become a symbol of the new political reality in which the country finds itself.
Isolation after the 2020 protests and participation in the war on the side of the Russian Federation have made Belarus a toxic partner for most markets.
According to intelligence reports, Minsk is trying to keep its enterprises running through cooperation with Venezuela, Syria, North Korea, and now the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Such steps effectively legitimize Russian aggression and distance Belarus from a possible return to the global economy.
Economic statistics underscore the vulnerability: in January-July, the foreign trade deficit reached USD 3.5 billion, almost one and a half times more than last year. Imports are growing faster than exports, and demand for Belarusian goods is falling even in Russia.Read also: No current threats from Belarus along Ukraine's border – Demchenko
Official Minsk proposes to develop agriculture and tourism in the Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by Russia, but such businesses depend on Russian subsidies and have no prospects for sustainable growth. Moreover, it increases the risk of new sanctions and only deepens dependence on Moscow.
For Lukashenko, this is one of many concessions to the Kremlin - the price for political support and an attempt to prevent the economy from falling further.
As reported by Ukrinform, Belarus is losing markets , with exports falling by 10%.
Illustrative photo: AA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment