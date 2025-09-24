MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

The visit of the so-called“head” of the occupying administration of Kherson to Minsk and his meeting with Lukashenko have become a symbol of the new political reality in which the country finds itself.

Isolation after the 2020 protests and participation in the war on the side of the Russian Federation have made Belarus a toxic partner for most markets.

According to intelligence reports, Minsk is trying to keep its enterprises running through cooperation with Venezuela, Syria, North Korea, and now the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Such steps effectively legitimize Russian aggression and distance Belarus from a possible return to the global economy.

Economic statistics underscore the vulnerability: in January-July, the foreign trade deficit reached USD 3.5 billion, almost one and a half times more than last year. Imports are growing faster than exports, and demand for Belarusian goods is falling even in Russia.

No current threats fromalong Ukraine's border – Demchenko

Official Minsk proposes to develop agriculture and tourism in the Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by Russia, but such businesses depend on Russian subsidies and have no prospects for sustainable growth. Moreover, it increases the risk of new sanctions and only deepens dependence on Moscow.

For Lukashenko, this is one of many concessions to the Kremlin - the price for political support and an attempt to prevent the economy from falling further.

As reported by Ukrinform, Belarus is losing markets , with exports falling by 10%.

Illustrative photo: AA