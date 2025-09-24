Fifth Crimea Platform Summit Kicks Off In New York
"We must not allow Crimea to be turned into one big Russian military base," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his opening remarks.
The Crimea Platform, launched by Zelensky in 2021, is an international mechanism bringing together governments, organizations, and civil society. Its mission is to coordinate the global response to Russian aggression, increase pressure on the Kremlin, and advance the process of de-occupation of Crimea.
Photo: Volodymyr Ilchenko / Ukrinform
