Iran Welcomes Defense Pact Between Saudi Arabia And Pakistan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran has welcomed the defense agreement signed between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in his address at the session dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the UN General Assembly in New York, Trend reports.

Pezeshkian stated that the agreement could mark the beginning of a regional security framework built on cooperation among West Asian countries.

He emphasized that real security cannot be achieved through force, but through mutual respect, trust-building, and solidarity at both the regional and multilateral levels.

The Iranian president added that international institutions must work to improve their image and mechanisms, while also supporting efforts to establish a cooperative security structure in West Asia.