Iran Welcomes Defense Pact Between Saudi Arabia And Pakistan
Pezeshkian stated that the agreement could mark the beginning of a regional security framework built on cooperation among West Asian countries.
He emphasized that real security cannot be achieved through force, but through mutual respect, trust-building, and solidarity at both the regional and multilateral levels.
The Iranian president added that international institutions must work to improve their image and mechanisms, while also supporting efforts to establish a cooperative security structure in West Asia.
