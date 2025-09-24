Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Welcomes Defense Pact Between Saudi Arabia And Pakistan

2025-09-24 03:10:55
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24.​ Iran has welcomed the defense agreement signed between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in his address at the session dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the UN General Assembly in New York, Trend reports.

Pezeshkian stated that the agreement could mark the beginning of a regional security framework built on cooperation among West Asian countries.

He emphasized that real security cannot be achieved through force, but through mutual respect, trust-building, and solidarity at both the regional and multilateral levels.

The Iranian president added that international institutions must work to improve their image and mechanisms, while also supporting efforts to establish a cooperative security structure in West Asia.

