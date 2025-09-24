Iran Sees Bright Future As Regional Power Alongside Strong Neighbors - President Pezeshkian
Pezeshkian highlighted that the region currently faces instability and tensions, and emphasized that Iran supports a collaborative approach ensuring collective security through joint defense cooperation and coordinated responses to threats.
He mentioned that this vision is a real team effort, putting energy security front and center, making sure resources are used fairly, keeping the economy on an even keel, protecting the environment for the kids down the line, and honoring territorial integrity and sovereignty, all while leaning on peace as the bedrock of strength.
"Meanwhile, the US and Israel carried out airstrikes on Iranian cities and infrastructure even as diplomatic efforts were underway. These actions dealt a severe blow to diplomacy and undermined initiatives aimed at restoring peace and stability. The attacks claimed the lives of numerous commanders, children, women, scientists, and intellectuals in Iran, significantly eroding international trust and the prospects for regional peace.
If such dangerous measures are not curbed, their consequences could extend globally. Attacks on nuclear facilities under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), deliberate attempts to target officials and leaders of UN member states, and assaults on media personnel are unacceptable and cannot be condoned by any nation," he stated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment