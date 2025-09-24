Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Meets Prime Minister Of Bulgaria In New York (PHOTO)

President Ilham Aliyev Meets Prime Minister Of Bulgaria In New York (PHOTO)


2025-09-24 03:10:40
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. On September 24, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Rossen Jeliazkov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria, in New York, Trend reports.

Prime Minister Rossen Jeliazkov stated that political relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria are at an excellent level.

In turn, President Ilham Aliyev noted that bilateral relations are characterized by traditional friendship and partnership.

During the conversation, they hailed the current successful cooperation in the energy sector, noting that there are new prospects for the development of relations in this field.

The parties exchanged their views on the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria in various fields.









