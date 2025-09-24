Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani PM Meets With Speaker Of Serbian Parliament (PHOTO)

Azerbaijani PM Meets With Speaker Of Serbian Parliament (PHOTO)


2025-09-24 03:10:29
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24.​ Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with Ana Brnabić, Speaker of the National Assembly of Serbia, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, on September 24, Trend reports.

The leaders highlighted the strong strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia, noting the establishment of a robust political dialogue and consistent mutual support in international organizations, particularly regarding issues of territorial integrity and sovereignty.

They also acknowledged the importance of parliamentary collaboration in advancing bilateral relations and stressed the effectiveness of cooperation both directly and within international parliamentary forums.

Discussions subsequently zeroed in on amplifying synergies in commerce, capital influx, energy sectors, sustainable technologies, logistics, humanitarian endeavors, and additional domains of reciprocal significance.

MENAFN24092025000187011040ID1110106955

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search