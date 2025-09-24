Azerbaijani PM Meets With Speaker Of Serbian Parliament (PHOTO)
The leaders highlighted the strong strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia, noting the establishment of a robust political dialogue and consistent mutual support in international organizations, particularly regarding issues of territorial integrity and sovereignty.
They also acknowledged the importance of parliamentary collaboration in advancing bilateral relations and stressed the effectiveness of cooperation both directly and within international parliamentary forums.
Discussions subsequently zeroed in on amplifying synergies in commerce, capital influx, energy sectors, sustainable technologies, logistics, humanitarian endeavors, and additional domains of reciprocal significance.
