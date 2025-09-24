Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan, US Discuss Strengthening Interparliamentary Dialogue

Uzbekistan, US Discuss Strengthening Interparliamentary Dialogue


2025-09-24 03:10:27
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 24. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with U.S. Congressman Trent Kelly, Chairman of the House of Representatives' Uzbekistan Caucus, and Major General Bobby Ginn, Commander of the Mississippi National Guard, as part of his participation in the UN General Assembly's anniversary session, the press service of the President of Uzbekistan reports, Trend reports.

According to the information, issues of further expansion of Uzbek-American strategic partnership relations, including strengthening interparliamentary dialogue, were discussed and the dynamic development of interparliamentary contacts and exchanges was also noted during the meeting.

"Trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties with the US state of Mississippi were highly praised. The importance of Congressional support for the further expansion of the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and the United States and the practical implementation of agreements reached at the highest level was emphasized, the report says.

It is noted that following the conversation, it was agreed to organize visits to Uzbekistan in the near future by a congressional delegation and a business mission from the state of Mississippi.

MENAFN24092025000187011040ID1110106952

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search