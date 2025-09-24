Uzbekistan, US Discuss Strengthening Interparliamentary Dialogue
According to the information, issues of further expansion of Uzbek-American strategic partnership relations, including strengthening interparliamentary dialogue, were discussed and the dynamic development of interparliamentary contacts and exchanges was also noted during the meeting.
"Trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties with the US state of Mississippi were highly praised. The importance of Congressional support for the further expansion of the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and the United States and the practical implementation of agreements reached at the highest level was emphasized, the report says.
It is noted that following the conversation, it was agreed to organize visits to Uzbekistan in the near future by a congressional delegation and a business mission from the state of Mississippi.
