At Least 22 Israelis Injured After Drone From Yemen Explodes In Eilat
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, September 24 (Petra) – Israeli media reported Wednesday evening that 22 people were injured, including two seriously, after a drone launched from Yemen crashed and exploded in a tourist area in the southern Israeli city of Eilat.
According to Channel 12, the drone struck central Eilat, causing injuries and property damage. Israeli police said they were assessing the scene and the extent of the damage.
The Israeli army stated it had attempted to intercept the drone, which was launched from Yemen toward Eilat, but it ultimately crashed and exploded in the city.
Army Radio reported that the drone flew at a low altitude, making it difficult for the Iron Dome missile defence system to intercept it.
Israel Hayom reported that two Iron Dome interceptor missiles were launched but failed to down the drone. Channel 13 noted that the Israeli Air Force is launching an investigation into the delayed detection and interception failure.
Witnesses in Eilat reported hearing explosions and seeing smoke rising from the impact site. Several of the injured were airlifted by helicopter to hospitals in central Israel.
