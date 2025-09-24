Youth Minister Highlights Royal Support, Meets U.S. Embassy Official

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 24 (Petra) – Minister of Youth Raed Adwan said Jordanian youth enjoy Royal support that has placed them at the forefront of national priorities, citing directives focused on empowering young people, enhancing their participation, and protecting them from the scourge of drugs.Speaking on Wednesday during a meeting with U.S. Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Peter Shea, Adwan said the ministry operates in line with the National Youth Strategy and the tracks of political, economic, and administrative modernization. He noted that activating youth centers is a top priority in the coming phase, requiring stronger partnerships with government and national institutions, the private sector, international organizations, and civil society to ensure diverse programs and safe, youth-friendly spaces.Adwan outlined ministry programs in areas such as community peace and security, digital skills, drug prevention, implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2250 on youth, peace, and security, business incubators, volunteering, and sports and cultural activities.He also praised the partnership with the U.S. Embassy in implementing youth projects under bilateral cooperation, alongside joint development initiatives in various fields.For his part, Shea highlighted the depth of relations between the two countries and emphasized the importance of empowering youth as the largest segment and future leaders of society. He expressed eagerness to advance joint programs and projects aligned with the aspirations of young people, their needs, labor market demands, and technical skills.Both sides affirmed the importance of strengthening their partnership in implementing joint youth programs across multiple sectors.