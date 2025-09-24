Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Pope Leo XIV Says Holy See Has Long Supported Two-State Solution


2025-09-24 03:09:55
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Sept. 24 (Petra) – Pope Leo XIV said the Holy See has long supported the two-state solution, stressing the importance of reaching a path that ensures respect for all peoples and achieves a just and comprehensive peace.
According to Vatican News, the Pope told reporters on Tuesday evening, as he left the papal residence returning to the Vatican, that recognition of the State of Palestine could help uphold respect among peoples. However, he said there was, at this moment, no willingness from the other side to listen, and as a result, dialogue had stopped.
On the situation in Gaza, the Pope said he had contacted the Holy Family Parish in the afternoon, thanking God that they were safe, though the air raids had come closer to them.

MENAFN24092025000117011021ID1110106941

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search