Pope Leo XIV Says Holy See Has Long Supported Two-State Solution
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 24 (Petra) – Pope Leo XIV said the Holy See has long supported the two-state solution, stressing the importance of reaching a path that ensures respect for all peoples and achieves a just and comprehensive peace.
According to Vatican News, the Pope told reporters on Tuesday evening, as he left the papal residence returning to the Vatican, that recognition of the State of Palestine could help uphold respect among peoples. However, he said there was, at this moment, no willingness from the other side to listen, and as a result, dialogue had stopped.
On the situation in Gaza, the Pope said he had contacted the Holy Family Parish in the afternoon, thanking God that they were safe, though the air raids had come closer to them.
