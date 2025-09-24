Onlinecheckwriter Expands Global Payment Solutions For Freelancers And Gig Workers

MENAFN - GetNews) Transparent, low-fee Cross-border payments designed to deliver freelancers' full earnings, free of hidden fees







Tyler, TX - Sept. 24, 2025 - OnlineCheckWriter Powered by Zil Money, a cloud-based payment platform has rolled out a low‐fee international paymen service for freelancers and gig‐economy workers. Traditional cross‐border transfers can take three to five days and pile on intermediary bank fees and currency mark‐ups-delaying cash flow for independents. The new solution cuts those costs and delivers funds in minutes, giving professionals immediate access to their earnings with transparent, real‐time exchange rates.

Hidden international fees and currency mark‐ups quietly chip away at freelancers' paychecks, so many avoid overseas work. The platform empowers freelancers to invoice in U.S. dollars or their local currency and receive payments across India, the Philippines, Germany, France, Estonia, Sweden and the United Kingdom without hidden mark‐ups; senders see exactly what the recipient will receive, and the transparent, industry‐leading low transaction fees ensure no extra cuts.

“Cross‐border payments should reflect the same professionalism and transparency as any domestic transaction,” said Sabeer Nelli, CEO of Zil Money Corporation.“Our platform is engineered to serve everyone from individual freelancers to global enterprises, reflecting our commitment to democratizing international commerce so entrepreneurs and multinational businesses alike can transact securely, efficiently and cost‐effectively.”

The platform recently rolled out an International Payment Mobile App (iOS / Androi ), offering the same features on mobile. This mobile‐first release, aligned with its mission to simplify B2B payments, signals the company's commitment to continue building intuitive tools that meet freelancers and SMBs wherever they do business.

About Zil Money Corporation

OnlineCheckWriter - Powered by Zil Money is a U.S.‐based financial technology company that provides secure payment solutions to more than one million online business accounts and has processed over $100 billion in transactions. The company offers an all‐in‐one platform for check printing, ACH transfers, wire transfers, virtual cards, international payments and more.

