2025 American Consumer Awards 'Restaurants' Category Phase 2 Results Announced By American Consumer Assessment Inc.

The Phase 2 results of the 2025 American Consumer Awards – Restaurants Category have been announced by American Consumer Assessment Inc. (ACA) for California, Texas, and New York. Phase 2 is the second in a rolling series of phases; the subsequent phase will be evaluated and announced on an ongoing basis.

These awards aim to uphold consumers' fundamental rights by sharing results derived from consumer evaluations, providing objective and valuable information, and promoting qualitative improvements in consumers' daily lives.

Preliminary research for the 2025 Restaurants category was conducted January–June 2025. Based on this process, American Consumer Assessment Inc. identified top-performing candidates and invited them to proceed in multiple phases on a rolling schedule. From the preliminary pool, the top 26.11% in California, 25.93% in Texas, and 26.89% in New York were selected and guided through phase-specific steps.

The evaluation that concluded Phase 2 was conducted August 1–September 3, 2025. Following this process, American Consumer Assessment Inc. hereby announces the official Phase 2 awardees as listed below.

Drinkology NYC

Pizza Italia (842 E 180th St)

Los Amigos Restaurant (674 E 180th St)

Gomen Ramen

Yatai Ramen Japanese Izakaya

KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot (3116 N Loop 250 W Suite 300)

Lalo's (1601 N Oxnard Blvd)

Yi Mei (943 W Duarte Rd)

The subsequent phase will proceed on a rolling basis, and qualified businesses will receive phase-specific guidance in advance of their evaluation window and announcement date.

A spokesperson for American Consumer Assessment Inc. said,“The 2025 American Consumer Awards are grounded in evaluations from real consumers, and we hope these results provide trustworthy information for consumers and contribute to the growth of the restaurant industry. We also believe that these assessments will encourage businesses to prioritize customer satisfaction and continue delivering exceptional service. In addition, the evaluation scope will be expanded to include additional states.”

American Consumer Assessment Inc. conducts professional evaluations and consumer research across industries to inform the public and promote consumer rights, including the rights to be informed and to be heard.