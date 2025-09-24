Author's Tranquility Press Announces A Quiet Epic Of Climate Memory“Trends Due To Climate Change” By Frederic Buse

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Most Urgent Climate Book You'll Read This Year Was Written from a Backyard in Pennsylvania

In a world chasing data models, breaking news, and satellite heat maps, the most revelatory climate story didn't come from a lab.

It came from a man with a garden. And a notebook.

Author's Tranquility Press is proud to introduce Trends Due to Climate Change by Frederic Buse -now available on Amazon. With a voice as deliberate as the turning of seasons and as precise as a field biologist's log, Buse delivers a story that's been quietly unfolding for over 50 years: the collapse of seasonal certainty.

The Book That Makes You Stop and Listen

There's something revolutionary about noticing. In Trends Due to Climate Change, Buse offers his life's work: thousands of detailed observations recorded across decades of tending to and watching his land. No filters. No projections. Just truth-drawn in the soft curve of a frost line, the absence of a migrating bird, the oddly timed bloom of a hyacinth.

It's a book built from slow witnessing. From paying attention when the world is too busy to.

What Sets This Book Apart

A phenological memoir-part data, part meditation, part environmental literature

An intimate month-by-month log of change, spanning over five decades

Observations of weather, birds, insects, trees, flowers, and local rhythms gone offkey

A reminder that climate change is not elsewhere-it is here, it is home

A deeply personal narrative that feels both reflective and prophetic

This is not a book that tells you what to think. It's a book that shows you what we've forgotten how to see.

Who It's For

Readers of Annie Dillard, Barry Lopez, or Elizabeth Kolbert

Environmentalists and naturalists seeking ground-level evidence

Gardeners, teachers, and birders looking to deepen their relationship with the land

Anyone feeling that quiet unease-the sense that something is shifting

Now Available on Amazon

Trends Due to Climate Change is more than a read-it's a reckoning in soft light. Available in paperback, hardcover and eBook, this is the kind of book that doesn't shout-but lingers.

Leave it by the door. Give it to a neighbor. Let it change the way you notice. You won't find panic in these pages. Just proof.

“Trends Due to Climate Change” by Frederic Buse -available now on Amazon.

About the Author

Frederic Buse didn't set out to write a climate book. He set out to remember-to mark the rhythms of a yard, a pond, a set of trees, and the creatures who returned. Over time, his garden became a barometer for the world. His voice, like his method, is quiet-but unflinching.

To explore the author's works and learn more, visit .

About Author's Tranquility Press

Located in Marietta, Georgia, Author's Tranquility Press supports writers who do the one thing that matters most: tell the truth beautifully. With a focus on memoir, legacy, and narrative nonfiction, ATP brings hidden wisdom to light.