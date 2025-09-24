Author's Tranquility Press Announces The Riveting Release Of See-Saw By Arthur Day

MENAFN - GetNews)



A Gripping Tale of Secrets, Survival, and the Fragile Balance Between Justice and Chaos

Author's Tranquility Press proudly unveils the release of See-Saw , a masterfully woven literary thriller by Arthur Day , now available on Amazon in hardcover, paperback, and eBook formats.

At once timely and timeless, See-Saw plunges readers into a darkly compelling world where fractured families, societal unrest, and buried secrets collide. The novel dares to ask unsettling questions about loyalty, corruption, love, and the razor-thin line between survival and surrender.

From the chilling cold of a January stakeout in Rockmarsh to the searing chaos of nationwide unrest, Arthur Day constructs a narrative that moves with the relentless energy of real life unfolding just outside our windows. The story introduces unforgettable characters-Dianne Vargas, a private investigator caught between truth and danger; Don Cambridge, a man undone by desire and betrayal; Tuesday Winchester, a young woman thrust into a turbulent new world; and the enigmatic Jinks Umbrage, whose shadowy past echoes through every page.

Day's storytelling is unflinching. He blends noir-like grit with deeply human moments of vulnerability, creating a novel that feels both urgent and achingly real. Readers will not simply observe the events of See-Saw-they will live them.

See-Saw is more than a thriller. It is a mirror.

This is a book for anyone who has ever questioned the cracks in the systems we trust, the fragility of family ties, or the choices made in moments of desperation. It is a seesaw of morality, tipping back and forth between justice and corruption, truth and deception, love and loss.

See-Saw is now available on Amazon. Don't just read a story-experience a reckoning. See-Saw is poised to grip readers and refuse to let go. For those who crave fiction that both entertains and provokes, Arthur Day delivers in spades.

About the Author

Arthur Day is a storyteller of rare precision and daring, unafraid to tackle the raw edges of human existence. With See-Saw, he proves himself a master of suspense and emotional truth, crafting characters and scenarios that resonate long after the final page.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press , based in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading publishing and book marketing firm dedicated to amplifying the voices of diverse authors and connecting powerful stories with readers across the globe. Known for championing works that challenge, inspire, and endure, Author's Tranquility Press brings Arthur Day's See-Saw to market with the boldness and care it deserves.