Law Office Of Richard Roman Shum Announces Guidance From A Manhattan Family Law Attorney On Trial Separation

New York, NY - The Law Office of Richard Roman Shum ( ) announced a new informational resource led by Manhattan family law attorney Richard Roman Shum, Esq., outlining practical steps for couples considering a trial separation in New York. The initiative clarifies how a trial separation functions, what it is intended to accomplish, and how couples may structure this period to evaluate reconciliation or the path toward a more permanent resolution.

The program explains that a trial separation is an informal arrangement that allows spouses to live apart while reflecting on relationship dynamics, parenting needs, and financial realities. Because New York law does not recognize an informal separation as a change in marital status, a Manhattan family law attorney emphasizes that the parties remain legally married and that informal arrangements require careful planning. The guidance underscores the importance of written understandings for parenting time, shared expenses, and day-to-day logistics, and highlights when court intervention may be appropriate to safeguard children's interests.

The resource further distinguishes trial separation from legal separation, detailing the major differences in legal status, enforceability, and financial rights. According to the firm's overview, legal separation involves a court order or written agreement that sets out obligations related to property, support, and custody, while a trial separation relies on mutual cooperation. A Manhattan family law attorney from the firm addresses common motivations for trial separations, including the need for private reflection, an opportunity to explore counseling, and short term financial flexibility. The guidance also identifies challenges, such as the risk of drifting apart, the potential for heightened financial strain if two households must be maintained, and the possibility that unresolved issues may persist without a structured plan.

To support families during this period, the Law Office of Richard Roman Shum offers a framework for building a clear, written separation agreement that can serve as a practical roadmap. Recommended provisions include a statement of intent clarifying that the arrangement is temporary, budgeting for two households, management of joint accounts and debts, allocation of ongoing obligations such as insurance and utilities, and detailed parenting schedules that address holidays, medical decisions, and school activities. The firm also outlines a review cadence, suggesting periodic check-ins every three or six months to adjust terms as circumstances change. If a couple later pursues divorce, the agreement's terms may serve as a foundation for future filings. A Manhattan family law attorney can also advise on temporary orders where necessary to protect children and stabilize finances.

About the Law Office of Richard Roman Shum:

The Law Office of Richard Roman Shum represents clients in Manhattan and across New York City in family law matters. Core practice areas include divorce, child custody and visitation, child support, spousal support, and property division. The firm provides clear guidance, practical strategies, and steady advocacy tailored to each family's goals.

