Insurance Premiums Soar In Honolulu, Highlighting The Need For Reliable Property Management Services In Honolulu, HI

Honolulu, HI - September 24, 2025 - Property insurance costs are climbing sharply across Oʻahu, with some condominium associations reporting premium hikes of more than 300% in the last two years. Rising costs and climate risks are creating new challenges for property owners, making it essential to work with experienced property management services in Honolulu, HI. Neal Fineman Property Management , a trusted local firm with more than a decade of expertise, is helping owners safeguard their assets and adapt to an unpredictable market.

Insurance Spike and Weather Risks Put Pressure on Owners

The Honolulu City Council has called on state leaders to address what it described as“drastic” insurance cost increases. According to the Hawaiʻi Insurance Division, statewide property insurance rates rose an average of 24% since 2023, with many owners facing steep, unexpected expenses.

One of the most dramatic cases occurred at the Peninsula at Hawaii Kai, where the condominium association's master policy premiums surged from about $400,000 to $3.3 million in 2024. This nearly ten-fold increase forced residents to pay thousands more per unit and highlights the strain on local communities.

Meanwhile, climate forecasts add another layer of concern. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projects a 35% increase in heavy rainfall days across Hawaiʻi by mid-century, raising the risk of storm damage and flooding. For landlords and those responsible for property management for commercial properties , the combined effects of higher premiums and worsening weather require proactive strategies.

How Property Management Services in Honolulu, HI Provide Support

In today's market, property management extends far beyond rent collection. Neal Fineman Property Management, serving Oʻahu owners for more than a decade, emphasizes preventive maintenance, regulatory compliance, and thorough documentation as essential tools for controlling costs. Coordinating inspections, handling timely repairs, and ensuring adherence to building codes can reduce the likelihood of insurance claims that drive premiums higher.

The Insurance Information Institute found that properties with documented maintenance filed 17% fewer claims than those without. This reinforces the value of working with experienced property management companies in Honolulu, which integrate maintenance, tenant communication, and vendor coordination into a comprehensive approach.

“At the end of the day, owners want stability,” said Neal Fineman, founder of Neal Fineman Property Management.“Our role is to help them prepare for challenges before they become crises - whether that means strengthening maintenance records, improving compliance, or building relationships with vendors who can respond quickly after a storm.”

Owners exploring property management in Honolulu, Hawaii are increasingly seeking firms that combine operational oversight with financial planning. For mixed portfolios of residential units and commercial buildings, guidance from a seasoned property manager in Honolulu can make the difference between long-term resilience and mounting risk.

Why Local Expertise Matters More Than Ever

As policymakers consider relief measures for soaring premiums, property owners who act early with preventive strategies and professional guidance will be best positioned to preserve long-term value. Firms like Neal Fineman Property Management provide the local expertise needed to navigate Oʻahu's unique housing challenges while building stronger, more resilient communities.

About Neal Fineman Property Management

Based in Honolulu, Neal Fineman Property Management has supported residential and commercial property owners across Oʻahu for more than ten years. The company provides transparent, reliable solutions designed to protect investments and foster tenant satisfaction.