TOMI Environmental (NASDAQ: TOMZ) New Era For Food Safety And Global Health More Stock Under $1 Inside

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) , a leader in disinfection and decontamination, announced a major regulatory milestone with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA's final rule, published September 3, 2025 (90 FR 42535), expands the permitted use of hydrogen peroxide as a secondary direct food additive under 21 CFR §173.356 , provided residues are fully removed before consumer contact.

TOMI Environmental's (NASDAQ: TOMZ), SteraMist® iHP® (ionized Hydrogen Peroxide) is already fully aligned with the updated framework. Produced from food-grade hydrogen peroxide and deionized water, SteraMist is energized into submicron particles that act like a gas, penetrating hard-to-reach surfaces to deliver a six-log kill rate (99.9999% pathogen reduction) with no detectable residue.

“The FDA's action validates the foundation of our SteraMist technology and paves the way for food industry adoption,” said Elissa J. Shane, COO .“Independent studies confirm residues decompose quickly, ensuring safety for both producers and consumers.”

This regulatory expansion comes at a time when global health risks are intensifying. Infectious disease outbreaks have increased ten-fold versus pre-pandemic levels , spanning 44 countries and including high-impact threats such as SARS, MERS, COVID-19, avian influenza, resistant TB, and invasive bacterial infections. With international food supply chains amplifying exposure, preventive disinfection tools are vital for both public safety and economic resilience.

The FDA's decision positions TOMI for significant industry growth. Beyond healthcare and life sciences, SteraMist now has expanded potential across food processing, storage, packaging, and transport , as well as in outbreak response and preventive pathogen control. Its speed, material compatibility, and residue-free performance give TOMI a strong competitive edge. With momentum building, the company's 52-week high of $1.50 is now expected to be tested in the near future , reinforcing investor confidence.

