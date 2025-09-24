TSR Injury Law Marks 15+ Years With Greg Coleman Golf Tournament Supporting YMCA Of The North

MENAFN - GetNews)TSR Injury Law proudly celebrates over 15 years as the Founding and Presenting Partner of the Greg Coleman Celebrity Golf Tournament, a charitable event that has positively impacted thousands of local children through the YMCA of the North's mentoring and sports programs. Held last month at Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids, the tournament celebrated its 26th year of bringing community leaders, athletes, and businesses together to strengthen opportunities for youth.







The long-standing relationship between TSR Injury Law and the YMCA is deeply personal for Steve Terry, co-founding and managing partner of TSR Injury Law. Steve's connection to the YMCA began at the University of Minnesota, where his father helped establish the Leadership Program. As a student, Steve joined the program and quickly became a mentor, recognizing the power of guidance and community support. After graduation, Steve joined the YMCA's Board of Directors, where he met former Minnesota Vikings punter Greg Coleman, who shared his passion for empowering youth.

When Greg introduced Steve to the Celebrity Golf Tournament, Steve recognized the opportunity to make a lasting impact. Through TSR Injury Law's sponsorship as the Founding/Presenting Partner, the tournament has helped fund vital programs that allow children and teens to build character, develop skills, form friendships, and simply enjoy being kids.

Each year, proceeds from the tournament go directly to YMCA programs that nurture youth development across the Twin Cities. Community members, sponsors, and athletes alike unite on the course for a day of golf, camaraderie, and commitment to building a stronger future for local children.

To learn more about TSR Injury Law's community efforts, visit . For information about YMCA programs and their community impact, visit YMCA of the North .







About TSR Injury Law

TSR Injury Law is a Minneapolis personal injury law firm committed to justice, compassion, and community. Multiple firm partners have been recognized by Super Lawyers for their dedication to clients. TSR Injury Law has built a reputation for securing fair compensation while offering personalized, compassionate support.