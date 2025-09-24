3D Printing Ceramics Market Insights, Growth Factors & Forecast 2030 Sintokogio, Ltd. (Japan), Lithoz Gmbh (Austria), SGL Carbon (France), Ceramtec & More

MENAFN - GetNews) The 3D printing ceramics industry is gaining momentum with applications in healthcare, aerospace, and electronics due to its precision and durability. Key players like 3D Systems, EOS GmbH, Stratasys, voxeljet, and ExOne are driving innovation through advanced materials and printing technologies, positioning the market for robust growth in the coming years.

The 3D printing ceramics market is projected to grow from USD 0.32 billion in 2025 to USD 0.97 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 25.0% during the forecast period. The report calculates market size, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, cost structure, and 3D printing ceramics market growth focusing on revenue from report sales and technology applications across segments, supported by extensive market data tables. Research and development funding, together with strategic alliances among major industry participants, substantially propel the growth of the 3D printing ceramics market. Strategic partnerships between industry leaders drive material development and printing technology advancement alongside application-specific solutions that improve ceramic 3D printing scalability and quality. The collaboration between 3DCeram and SINTX Technologies focuses on ceramic 3D printing through the combination of SINTX's resin formulation and densification capabilities with 3DCeram's production-scale printer technology to produce high-quality components. Strategic alliances drive market expansion through both technological development and accelerated production of advanced ceramic parts, which serve aerospace, biomedical, and electronic sectors.

Download PDF Brochure:

In 2024, oxides accounted for a relatively smaller share of the 3D printing ceramics market in terms of value.

Oxides form the second-largest ceramic type because these materials exist in abundance and display exceptional properties alongside numerous industrial applications. Alumina (Al2O3), zirconia (ZrO2), and silica (SiO2) belong to the oxide family and exhibit superior thermal resistance, together with chemical inertness, electrical insulation, and mechanical strength properties. Multiple industries use these oxides to produce dental implants, insulating components, and wear-resistant parts, including healthcare, electronics, and industrial manufacturing sectors. The processing of oxides presents minor challenges compared to certain non-oxide ceramics in advanced manufacturing. Their economical cost, biocompatibility, and compatibility with stereolithography and binder jetting 3D printing methods ensure their dominant market presence.

In 2024, healthcare accounted for the second-largest share of the 3D printing ceramics market in terms of value and volume.

The healthcare sector is estimated to account for a significant share in the manufacturing of ceramic 3D printers due to the high demand for extremely accurate, biocompatible, and customized medical components such as dental implants, prosthetics, bone grafts, or surgical instruments. Ceramic materials are best suited for medical applications because zirconia and alumina offer good strength, wear resistance, and compatibility with human tissue. 3D printing enables the production of highly complex geometries that are patient-specific, which facilitates better treatment and decreases the risk of surgery. Improvements in bio-ceramic materials and wider adoption of digital dentistry and personalized medicine have set the stage for the increased adoption of 3D printed ceramics in the healthcare sector.

Get a Sample Copy of This Report:

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market in the forecasted period in terms of value and volume; North America and Europe to be larger markets

The Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR because of its expanding manufacturing base and rising industrial automation and material technology adoption throughout electronics, healthcare, and automotive sectors. The production of dental implants, electronic substrates, and thermal components experiences growth in ceramic 3D printing applications throughout China, Japan, South Korea, and India. The region shows great potential, yet continues to fall behind North America and Europe since it has restricted access to advanced ceramic printing technology, limited specialized material suppliers, and traditional manufacturing sectors are adopting this technology slowly. The future growth of Asia Pacific's market position will be driven by research investment alongside government backing and expanding activity from international market players.

3D Printing Ceramics Companies

Prominent companies include Sintokogio, Ltd. (Japan), Lithoz GmbH (Austria), SGL Carbon (France), CeramTec GmbH (Germany), Tethon 3D (US), Saint-Gobain (France), Nanoe (France), Jiangsu Sanzer New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and KYOCERA Corporation (Japan).

Sintokogio, Ltd (Japan)

Sintokogio, Ltd., a Nagoya-headquartered industrial equipment giant with its origins tracing back to 1934 in foundry and surface treatment equipment, has consolidated its presence in the 3D-printed ceramics market via its 2017 buyout of a majority interest (75 %) in 3DCeram Sinto. 3DCeram (which has operated under the name 3DCeram Sinto since its acquisition), established in Limoges in 2001, is a leader in laser stereolithography (SLA) for technical ceramics-with a complete ecosystem of proprietary Ceramaker printers, internally developed slurries (such as zirconia, alumina, hydroxyapatite), and turnkey solutions ranging from design and R&D through firing and certification. These abilities make Sintokogio a central supplier of cutting-edge 3D ceramic solutions in the form of hardware, materials, training, and worldwide production support under the 3DCeram Sinto brand.

CeremTec GmbH (Germany)

CeramTec is an established company within the high-performance ceramics industry that leverages its deep materials expertise to enhance the 3D printing of ceramics through advanced ceramic powders and components. CeramTec contributes value to the additive manufacturing supply chain with high-purity ceramic material solutions such as alumina, zirconia, and silicon nitride applicable in 3D printing. Its materials are renowned for their strength, thermal resistance, and biocompatibility, which facilitate applications in medicine, aerospace, and electronic industries. CeramTec's global production footprint and wide R&D capability make it a strategic materials partner in the growing 3D printing ceramics ecosystem.

Inquire Before Buying:

Lithoz GmbH (Austria)

Lithoz GmbH, established in 2011 as a spin-off of TU Vienna, is a world leader in ceramic 3D printing, focusing on high-performance ceramic material development and production, as well as additive manufacturing system development and production. With its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, and subsidiaries in the US and China, Lithoz's exclusive Lithography-based Ceramic Manufacturing (LCM) technology allows for the manufacture of accurate, advanced ceramic parts for applications like aerospace, medical, dental, and industrial markets. Lithoz makes available a series of printers, in addition to materials such as alumina, zirconia, and silicon nitride, having material properties similar to traditional processes. With a staff of more than 150 employees, an export percentage of almost 100%, and accreditations such as ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485, Lithoz innovates through collaborations and its Ceramic 3D Factory network, amplifying ceramic additive manufacturing to serial production globally.

Tethon 3D (US)

Tethon 3D, established in 2014 in Omaha, Nebraska, is a pioneer in the ceramic 3D printing industry, and it focuses on creating high-performance ceramic materials, photopolymer resins, and hardware for additive manufacturing. The firm makes universal powders and UV-curable resins for SLA, DLP, and binder jetting technologies, with proprietary materials such as Tethonite and Porcelite used across aerospace, biomedical, automotive, and architecture industries. Tethon 3D provides customized material formulation services, with over 1,200 clients in 40 countries.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies – helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.