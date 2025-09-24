Defense Innovation Fuels Rocket And Missile Market Growth, Reaching $85.22 Billion By 2029 At A CAGR Of 6.4%

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Rocket and Missile Market"The global Rocket and Missile Market in terms of revenue is estimated to be worth $62.50 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $85.22 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

The global Rocket and Missile Market is estimated at USD 62.50 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 85.22 billion by 2029 , growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The expansion is being driven by rising defense budgets, cross-border security threats, and the growing demand for advanced guided weapon systems across multiple regions.

Market Overview

The Rocket and Missile Industry plays a critical role in modern warfare, supporting deterrence, precision strikes, and long-range capabilities. With rapid advancements in propulsion systems, guidance technologies, and warhead designs, countries are accelerating procurement and modernization of missile and rocket systems to maintain battlefield superiority and strengthen defense readiness.

Key Segments Covered in the Report



By Type: Rockets and Missiles (Cruise Missiles, Ballistic Missiles, Anti-aircraft Missiles, Anti-ship Missiles, Anti-tank Missiles, and others)

By Propulsion: Solid Propulsion, Liquid Propulsion, Hybrid Propulsion, and Ramjet/Scramjet Propulsion

By Launch Mode: Surface-to-Surface, Surface-to-Air, Air-to-Air, Air-to-Surface, and Subsea-launched

By Guidance: Guided and Unguided (with guided systems dominating due to demand for precision strike capabilities) By Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and Africa

Growth Drivers



Increasing geopolitical tensions and cross-border conflicts driving procurement of advanced missiles and rockets

Rising defense expenditure globally with focus on missile defense and strike capabilities

Advancements in propulsion and guidance technologies enabling longer range, greater accuracy, and survivability

Growing emphasis on indigenous defense manufacturing and modernization of existing inventories Integration of AI, machine learning, and real-time data processing in missile guidance and targeting systems

Challenges & Restraints



High R&D and production costs associated with advanced missile technologies

Stringent arms control regulations and export restrictions limiting international sales and collaborations

Countermeasure development such as missile defense shields that reduce effectiveness and increase development complexity

Supply chain bottlenecks for critical raw materials and high-performance propulsion systems Ethical and strategic concerns regarding missile proliferation and arms escalation

Opportunities



Growing demand for missile defense systems to counter evolving aerial and hypersonic threats

Collaborations and joint ventures among allied nations for co-development and technology sharing

Expansion of space-based missile detection and tracking systems supporting integrated defense networks

Adoption of modular missile systems offering flexibility and cost-effectiveness in production and deployment Emerging markets in Asia Pacific and the Middle East presenting strong procurement opportunities for global players

Key Players in the Market

Leading Players shaping the global Rocket and Missile Companies include:



Lockheed Martin Corporation (US),

RTX (US),

BAE Systems (UK),

Northrop Grumman (US),

Boeing (US)

Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel),

Thales (France),

LIG Nex1 (South Korea),

Saab AB (Norway),

MBDA (France),

KONGSBERG (Norway),

Hanwha Aerospace (South Korea),

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel),

RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (Israel),

General Atomics (US) and Denel Dynamics (South Africa).

