Cloud Migration Services Market Innovations 2028, Recent Trends, Technology Growth, Size, Opportunities, Future Scope And Business Scenario

MENAFN - GetNews)



"IBM (US), AWS (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), VMWare (US), Cisco (US), NTT Data (Japan), Accenture (Ireland), Infosys (India), DXC (US), HPE (US), Veritis (US), RiverMeadow (US), Rackspace (US)."Cloud Migration Services Market by Offering (Service Type (Assessment & Planning, Managed Cloud), Deployment Mode), Application (SCM, BI & Analytics), Migration Type (Infrastructure, Data Migration), Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028.

The global Cloud Migration Services Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3% over the course of the forecast period, from an anticipated USD 10.2 billion in 2023 to USD 29.2 billion by 2028. The need for faster and more seamless deployment, the growing desire for greater automation and agility, and the smooth integration and compatibility of corporate apps with the rapidly changing cloud technology landscape are all important factors driving market expansion.

Download PDF Brochure@

By service type, assessment & planning services segment to register for the largest market size during the forecast period.

By service type, assessment & planning services segment is expected to register the largest market size during the forecast period. These services align the cloud migration strategy with the business objectives of the organization. By understanding the specific goals and requirements, assessment services ensure that the migration plan is tailored to meet the unique needs of the business. Assessment and Planning Services form the foundational phase of cloud migration, providing organizations with a comprehensive understanding of their current state, aligning migration strategies with business objectives, identifying and mitigating risks, and developing a detailed roadmap for a successful transition to the cloud.

By deployment mode, hybrid cloud to register for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The hybrid cloud segment of the cloud migration services market is growing rapidly. Hybrid Cloud deployment, supported by cloud migration services, provides organizations with a balanced and adaptable approach to cloud adoption. It offers the advantages of cloud scalability and innovation while allowing organizations to retain control over certain workloads and maintain compliance with specific requirements. Cloud migration services are instrumental in designing, implementing, and optimizing Hybrid Cloud solutions tailored to the unique needs of each organization.

By region, Asia Pacific accounted for highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is witnessing significant growth in cloud migration services market. Companies in the region are recognizing the cost benefits associated with cloud migration. Cloud services offer a pay-as-you-go model, eliminating the need for significant upfront investments in hardware and infrastructure. Several governments across the Asia Pacific region have been promoting cloud adoption through various initiatives and policies. These efforts aim to foster innovation, improve public services, and drive economic growth.

Request Sample Pages@

Unique Features in the Cloud Migration Services Market

Tools that scan on-premises environments to automatically inventory servers, applications, databases and data flows. These assessments produce readiness scores, migration blockers, and recommended target architectures so teams can prioritize low-risk lifts and forecast effort with greater accuracy.

Visual mapping of inter-application calls, shared storage and network dependencies so migrations are planned around real coupling. This prevents breaking transaction chains, identifies migration groups (waves), and reduces surprises during cutover.

End-to-end orchestration engines that automate repetitive tasks (provisioning, replication, DNS changes, cutover) and provide repeatable pipelines for multi-stage migrations. Automation cuts human error, speeds execution, and enables safe rollbacks.

Support for a spectrum of approaches from“lift-and-shift” rehosting to replatforming with managed services and full refactor for cloud-native architectures, allowing migrations to balance cost, time, and long-term business goals.

Major Highlights of the Cloud Migration Services Market

Organizations across industries are accelerating their cloud adoption strategies to enable agility, scalability, and innovation. Cloud migration services have become central to digital transformation initiatives, helping businesses modernize legacy IT systems, adopt cloud-native technologies, and improve time-to-market.

Enterprises are increasingly choosing hybrid and multi-cloud models to avoid vendor lock-in, optimize workloads, and ensure resilience. Migration service providers are offering solutions that support seamless workload movement across different cloud platforms, with advanced orchestration and interoperability.

With rising regulatory pressures and data privacy concerns, migration services now emphasize secure transitions. Providers offer built-in compliance frameworks, encryption, identity governance, and risk assessment to ensure that workloads adhere to regional and industry-specific standards during and after migration.

Automated assessment, workload discovery, and AI-enabled migration tools are gaining traction. These reduce manual effort, minimize downtime, and ensure accuracy in large-scale migrations. AI-based predictive analytics also optimize cloud resources and forecast potential risks before cutover.

Inquire Before Buying@

Top Companies in the Cloud Migration Services Market

Some major players in the cloud migration services market include IBM (US), AWS (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), VMWare (US), Cisco (US), NTT Data (Japan), Accenture (Ireland), Infosys (India), DXC (US), HPE (US), Veritis (US), RiverMeadow (US), Rackspace (US), Informatica (US), WSM (US), and so on.

IBM

With a pioneering spirit in technology, IBM leads the charge in developing and implementing cutting-edge solutions leveraging AI, blockchain, and cloud computing. What further amplifies its impact is the extensive global reach, operating in over 170 countries, positioning IBM as a catalyst for businesses worldwide to embrace data management practices in addressing the evolving digital landscape, IBM strategically launched the IBM Power Virtual Server for efficient migration to IBM Cloud. Leveraging the IBM Turbonomic platform, the initiative streamlined cloud migration through smart planning tools, catering to various organizational cloud strategies. IBM Consulting Cloud Migration Services facilitated the process, emphasizing rehosting patterns and automation with tools like IBM Consulting Cloud Accelerator. The strategic focus highlighted the advantages of IBM Cloud as a secure, open, and advanced platform for businesses across 20 industries. The approach encompassed a rapid "lift and shift" strategy for quick validation, followed by tailored application modernization, including options like containerization or serverless computing. In essence, IBM positioned itself as a strategic partner, offering concise and effective services for seamless and secure cloud migration.

Google

Google has a strong regulatory framework that enables it to generate authorized audit reports for numerous settings. Additionally, Google has a significant advantage in giving users access to financial and usage data. Google Cloud's cloud migration services excel in providing automatic and seamless adaptations for Compute Engine, streamlining the migration process, and ensuring a smooth transition. Additionally, Google Cloud offers built-in pre-migration validation and testing features, enabling businesses to identify and address potential issues proactively. Google cloud's fast on-premises stateful rollback capability enhances data integrity, providing a reliable fallback mechanism during migration challenges. Furthermore, Google Cloud simplifies resource management with easy provisioning and rightsizing options, allowing organizations to optimize their cloud infrastructure efficiently. These features collectively make Google Cloud a robust choice for businesses seeking reliable solutions for their cloud migration needs. Google is well positioned to offer the best-in-class security with their assets and expertise.

AWS

AWS is acknowledged in the realm of cloud migration for specific reasons. Its expansive global network is designed to facilitate smooth transitions, even for substantial deployments, offering notable scalability and reliability in the cloud migration landscape. Beyond sheer capability, AWS employs pre-built tools like AWS Migration Hub and Serverless Application Model (SAM) to automate workflows and expedite migrations, minimizing downtime and complexity specifically in the context of cloud migration processes. Notably, tailored guidance is a significant aspect, where a widespread network of industry-specific Competency Partners and pre-built migration playbooks delivers best practices and risk mitigation for businesses undergoing cloud migration. Furthermore, AWS emphasizes innovation and security in the realm of cloud migrations, regularly introducing new features for secure migrations, supported by the Well-Architected Framework and dedicated security services. Whether addressing a critical enterprise application or upgrading a legacy system through cloud migration, AWS provides a robust and adaptable platform for a seamless cloud journey.

SAP

SAP, a global enterprise software leader headquartered in Germany, offers Cloud Migration Services designed to facilitate organizations' transition to the cloud. Their comprehensive suite covers assessment, planning, execution, and optimization phases, ensuring a smooth migration journey. Leveraging SAP Cloud Platform, organizations can build, extend, and integrate cloud applications across various deployment models, including public, private, and hybrid clouds. SAP S/4HANA Cloud further enhances the transition by providing an intelligent ERP suite with advanced analytics and AI capabilities, catering to diverse industry needs such as retail, manufacturing, healthcare, finance, and utilities.