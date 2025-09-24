Dog Trainers In St. Louis Offer A Unique Training Protocol

MENAFN - GetNews)



Veteran-owned Camp Lucky Board and Train is a popular training program. It is unique in that the dog lives with the trainer, not in a facility, during the board and train.

Camp Lucky Board and Train, along with Aaron Rustici, is pleased to announce that the training facility has opened a new location in St. Louis and is cutting prices on these St. Louis dog training packages for a limited time to celebrate the inauguration event. With more than fifteen years of experience in canine training, Camp Lucky has become the Go-To Expert for dog training in St. Louis. As a veteran-owned business, the trainers take pride in their dedication and discipline. The trainers can train any dog, regardless of breed, age, or behavior. The trainers specialize in dog obedience, puppy training, aggression (behavior modification), and more.

There are three Board and Train programs: one week, two weeks, and three weeks in duration. The One-Week Board and Train Program focuses on obedience and basic commands like sit, down, heel, and come. Dogs also learn manners such as no jumping, counter-surfing, and unwanted barking, ensuring they are well-behaved in public spaces. The Two-Week Board and Training program offers a transformational experience with advanced command training and manners. Dogs learn to navigate public spaces off-leash and receive lifetime refreshers for ongoing support. The Three-Week Board and Dog Training program addresses behavioral challenges, providing specific strategies for issues like reactivity and aggression. By the end, the dog will demonstrate advanced obedience and socialization skills, ensuring enjoyable public outings.

The basic at-home dog training package is very convenient. It brings a skilled trainer to the customer's location. It provides all the necessary equipment and personalized guidance to help their dog become the obedient companion the owner has always wanted. The training program by dog trainers in St. Louis builds on basic commands, which offer comprehensive guidance to advance the dog's skills. With seven private lessons, pet owners gain the tools to confidently lead the dog off-leash with voice commands.

Aaron Rustici spoke about the facility,“Our Puppy Training Program uses positive reinforcement, socialization, and obedience techniques to create confident and well-behaved dogs. We cover potty training, crate training, basic commands, leash behavior, and common behavioral issues. Our aggressive dog training offers hands-on training that helps dogs overcome aggression, master essential commands, manners, and social skills-all while staying in a home with a skilled trainer. With over 15 years of experience, Camp Lucky is the go-to expert for dog training in St. Louis. As a veteran-owned business, we take pride in helping dogs of all breeds, ages, and behavior levels. Our trainers specialize in obedience, puppy training, aggression rehabilitation, service dogs, and more.”

The unique aspect of the St. Louis training programs is that the customer's dog lives in-house with a trainer, receiving 24/7 care and training. Most dog training companies board the pup in a facility for the night. This method leaves the dog trapped in a kennel when not being worked by their trainer. This approach is not how Camp Lucky Board and Train operates. The dog doesn't sleep in a facility each night. It stays in a professional dog owner's home during their board and train program.

The pups are trained in real-life scenarios, such as table/counter manners, door manners, greeting manners, and many other behaviors. The live-in training method produces phenomenal results, and the dog always has the care and attention it needs in everyday life. Pet owners will be astounded at the results.

Camp Lucky Board and Train has been operating to bring better-behaved dogs through advanced training methods. The new facility provides several levels of training, including the Board and Train Program. The training team members focus on improving communication, which in turn leads to better behavior.