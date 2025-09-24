New Edition Of The Authority Guide To Emotional Resilience In Business Offers Practical Strategies For Stress Change And Leadership
This updated edition provides readers with a clear, practical framework for building resilience in both professional and personal life. Going beyond mere coping mechanisms, Dr. Hills emphasizes how emotions play a central role in resilience and how setbacks can be transformed into comebacks.
Drawing on psychology, neuroscience, and real-world examples, the book demonstrates how individuals, teams, and organizations can:
-
Stay calm and perform under pressure
Adapt effectively to change
Build strategies that sustain wellbeing and productivity
Transform adversity into opportunity for growth
“Resilience isn't just about surviving stress-it's about using challenges to become stronger, wiser, and more effective,” says Dr. Hills.“My goal with this book is to make resilience accessible, practical, and actionable for anyone navigating today's unpredictable business world.”
About the Author
Robin Hills, Dr. (honoris causa), brings over 40 years of business and commercial experience to his work as Director and CEO of Ei4Change, a leading provider of accredited online emotional intelligence training. Qualified by the British Psychological Society as a Test User in Occupational Ability (Level A) and Occupational Personality (Level B), and a member of the Association for Business Psychology, he has presented at prestigious global conferences on emotional intelligence and resilience.
In 2024, he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Advanced Studies in Psychology for his pioneering contributions to emotional intelligence education.
His other publications include Develop Your Emotional Intelligence and the first edition of The Authority Guide to Emotional Resilience in Business.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment