New Edition Of The Authority Guide To Emotional Resilience In Business Offers Practical Strategies For Stress Change And Leadership

In an age of uncertainty and constant workplace pressures, resilience has never been more essential. Internationally recognized emotional intelligence expert Dr. Robin Hills announces the release of the Second Edition of his groundbreaking book, The Authority Guide to Emotional Resilience in Business: Strategies to Weather Storms and Manage Stress in the Workplace .







This updated edition provides readers with a clear, practical framework for building resilience in both professional and personal life. Going beyond mere coping mechanisms, Dr. Hills emphasizes how emotions play a central role in resilience and how setbacks can be transformed into comebacks.

Drawing on psychology, neuroscience, and real-world examples, the book demonstrates how individuals, teams, and organizations can:



Stay calm and perform under pressure

Adapt effectively to change

Build strategies that sustain wellbeing and productivity Transform adversity into opportunity for growth

“Resilience isn't just about surviving stress-it's about using challenges to become stronger, wiser, and more effective,” says Dr. Hills.“My goal with this book is to make resilience accessible, practical, and actionable for anyone navigating today's unpredictable business world.”

About the Author







Robin Hills, Dr. (honoris causa), brings over 40 years of business and commercial experience to his work as Director and CEO of Ei4Change, a leading provider of accredited online emotional intelligence training. Qualified by the British Psychological Society as a Test User in Occupational Ability (Level A) and Occupational Personality (Level B), and a member of the Association for Business Psychology, he has presented at prestigious global conferences on emotional intelligence and resilience.

In 2024, he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Advanced Studies in Psychology for his pioneering contributions to emotional intelligence education.

His other publications include Develop Your Emotional Intelligence and the first edition of The Authority Guide to Emotional Resilience in Business.