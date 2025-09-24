Youth From 13 Countries Drawn To Hubei, And Chu Culture Resonates With Them

MENAFN - GetNews) From September 19 to 23, the inaugural“International Youth Yangtze Tour” took place in Wuhan and Jingzhou, Hubei Province, embarking on a cultural journey connecting global youth with the Yangtze River civilization. Youth representatives from 13 countries along major rivers-including Egypt, Brazil, and Argentina-explored the rich connotations and contemporary value of Yangtze River culture, while experiencing Hubei's economic vitality, cultural charm, and technological dynamism nurtured by this heritage.







On the evening of September 20, the flag presentation ceremony of the first“International Youth Yangtze Tour” was held in Jingzhou. Ali Samaan, Minister of State for Youth Empowerment, Information, and Arts of the Maldives, and Daniel Filmus, former Minister of Science and Innovation of Argentina and Director of the Ibero-American Center for Science and Innovation, addressed the ceremony. Li Yafang, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of China International Communications Group (CICG) and President of the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies, together with He Wei, Deputy Director of Hubei Radio and Television Station, and Hu Bin, Member of the Standing Committee of Jingzhou Municipal Committee and Head of the Organization Department, jointly presented flags to the youth delegates.







In Jingzhou Museum, the international youth explored cultural legacies of pre-Qin China. The exquisite silk fabrics and intricately patterned lacquerware fascinated them. At the Jingzhou Cultural Relics Conservation Center, a 2,300-year-old Chu bamboo slip“Nine-Nine Multiplication Table” attracted great attention as the earliest known physical evidence of multiplication, impressing the participants with its mathematical value and historical significance. Hubei's efforts to balance sustainable economic growth with ecological conservation further demonstrated how the Yangtze ecosystem is steadily improving.

At the Tian'e Zhou National Baiji Reserve, the youth became“one-day Yangtze porpoise keepers,” learning about China's remarkable achievements in ecological protection.







They also practiced intangible cultural heritage crafts such as Chu embroidery and bamboo slips, donned Warring States-era robes to ascend Jingzhou's Binyang Tower, and studied the mortise-and-tenon architecture of the Yellow Crane Tower-experiencing“living traditions” of heritage protection and craftsmanship.“The flowing strokes of Chu script remind me of the Yangtze River itself, embodying inclusiveness and timeless continuity,” remarked Sikein, a Dutch student.

From“thriving with the river” to“growing strong with innovation,” Hubei is now charting a blueprint for high-quality development along the Yangtze Economic Belt, driven by new quality productive forces.







At Midea's refrigerator plant in Jingzhou, youth delegates witnessed the company's advances in building fully digital and intelligent factories. In Hubei Youth Innovation Park, they encountered entrepreneurial teams turning creative ideas into reality and leading-edge research results that showcased the spirit of innovation across the land of Jingchu.







They also discussed visions of future urban life on the Optics Valley Sky Rail, and explored the China Bridge Museum to appreciate how“Chinese bridges” are connecting the world.“China's diverse bridge designs and world-class construction capacity are the result of forward-looking policies and engineers' dedication,” said Russian entrepreneur Anna Dosenko.“Through the Belt and Road Initiative, China is also helping other countries build advanced bridges, achieving both infrastructure connectivity and cultural exchange.”

As the Yangtze embraces the wisdom of“harmonious coexistence,” it inspires exploration of sustainable development for major rivers worldwide. During the event, youth also joined experts and scholars from Hubei University and the Yangtze Culture Research Institute in a Civilization Dialogue Salon, engaging in deep exchanges on cultural heritage protection, youth development, international cooperation, and infrastructure connectivity.

Iranian sinologist Baimai expressed admiration for the profound heritage of Chu culture, noting its resonance with Iranian mythology.“In Iranian legends, the phoenix Simurgh symbolizes rebirth, while in Chu culture the phoenix is a messenger of good fortune. Though separated by mountains and seas, they share the same spirit.” She added that the fireworks show on the opening night deeply touched her:“I hope the future world will have more celebrations and fewer bomb blasts, with every night filled with peace and joy.”

In his congratulatory letter to the event, Ibrahim Waheed, Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information, and Arts of the Maldives, emphasized that youth are the key force linking the world, driving progress, and creating sustainable prosperity. He highly praised the long-standing friendship between China and the Maldives, highlighting the China-Maldives Friendship Bridge-built with participation of engineers from Wuhan-as not only improving local lives but also symbolizing deep ties between the two nations. He encouraged young leaders worldwide to promote pragmatic cooperation in areas such as sustainable development, digital skills, culture and arts, and climate change, and expressed hope that the Yangtze journey will serve as a starting point for greater consensus and collaboration.

The“International Youth Yangtze Tour” is a regular exchange initiative under the“International Youth Leaders Dialogue” program. The event was co-hosted by the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies (CICG), the Information Office of Jingzhou Municipal Government, Hubei Radio and Television Station, and the Yangtze Culture Research Institute.