Ambassadors Of Compassion And The Rotary Foundation Of Livermore With Rotary District 5170 Partner To Host Bay Area Kickoff Event September 25 At Los Positas College

MENAFN - GetNews) Kaiser Permanente, Orion, Chick-fil-A, Golden State Warriors, Costco and Niagara Cares Join as Key Sponsors

San Francisco Bay Area, CA - Ambassadors of Compassion , a leading youth resilience and emotional resilience program, will host its official Kickoff Event on Thursday, September 25, 2025, at Los Positas College . The event will bring together students, educators, community leaders, companies and business leaders to celebrate the launch of this transformative initiative.







The event will be hosted by Eric Hannah, Founder and CEO of Ambassadors of Compassion, and Jodi Hannah, Co-Developer alongside representatives from partner organizations including Rotary, Kaiser Permanente, Orion, and Chick-fil-A.

Key Speakers:

Jessie Sapolu: All pro lineman for the San Francisco 49ers, 4 Super Bowl Championships.

Danielle Slayton: FIFA Women's World Cup player, Woman's National Team - Silver Medal in the 2000 Olympics, analyst for Fox Soccer.

Trinity Wallace: Author and foster care advocate with many articles in magazines and on a billboard in Times Square, NY.

Pamela Galley: Senior vice president for Kaiser Foundation Hospital's and Health Plan. She currently manages healthcare delivery for nearly half a million members and 3,500 employees.

Anthony Robles: NCAA champion wrestler who never lost a wrestling match his senior year but only has one leg. A new movie made on his life released over the summer called Unstoppable (by video).

Ambassadors equips youth with the practical tools they need to build resilience, manage stress, and thrive in both school and the workplace. As part of the program, every participating school receives $40 per student upon completion of the program, an investment expected to generate more than $90,000 for local schools and nonprofit organizations during this launch phase.

In addition, each student who completes the program will earn the State of California's“Emotional Intelligence in the Workplace” certificate, recognized as essential for unlocking future job and career opportunities.

“Resilience, emotional strength and forgiveness are core skills that change the trajectory of young lives,” said Eric Hannah, Founder and CEO of Ambassadors of Compassion.“We're honored to partner with caring companies and organizations who believe in equipping and empowering the next generation.”

The Kickoff Event will highlight student stories, partner commitments, and the vision of expanding Ambassadors programs throughout California and beyond.

About Ambassadors of Compassion

Ambassadors of Compassion is a nationally recognized youth development program dedicated to equipping students with practical tools for resilience, emotional intelligence, and personal growth. Its structured curriculum empowers young people to overcome challenges, make wise choices, and thrive in school, work, and life.

Event Date: Thursday, September 25, 2025Location: Los Positas College , San Francisco Bay Area

For press inquiries, interviews, or event details, please contact below.