Mediakix Pioneers The Future Of Influencer Marketing From Venice Beach

MENAFN - GetNews)Mediakix, the trailblazing influencer marketing agency founded in the heart of Venice Beach in 2011, has been recognized as the first ever influencer marketing agency. Since 2011, Mediakix has become synonymous with innovation and success, establishing itself as the quintessential benchmark and one of the clear pioneer's the now established mult-billion dollar industry.

With the rise of social media platforms, the power of influencer marketing has become undeniable. Statista estimates influencer marketing to be a $30B market in 2025. Mediakix pioneered the nascent space in 2011 and introduced dozens of top brands to this new form of marketing. Mediakix also created and set the blueprint, guidelines and measurements for how influencer marketing worked.

Founded by Evan Asano, Mediakix was a trailblazer and forged the path for thousands of brands and agencies to leverage influencer marketing as a now newest and fastest growing category of online advertising. Early on, Mediakix carved its niche by creating impactful connections between brands and passionate audiences through the internet's most influential voices. By strategically crafting and executing campaigns across platforms such as YouTube, blogs, and emerging social channels, Mediakix has set the gold standard for influencer marketing in the home, fashion, and lifestyle sectors with brands such as Blue Apron, Shiseido, Castrol, LG, Exxon Mobile, Fairmont Hotels, David Yurman and countless others.

In addition to being the first influencer marketing agency, Mediakix accomplished many firsts, including: establishing itself as the first Agency of Record in influencer marketing, running the first living streaming sponsorships of Facebook live, being the first agency to run over 10,000 individual sponsored posts and videos, and executing the first augmented reality branded influencer sponsorship. Mediakix was recognized for it's excellence by winning two Shorty Awards in 2017 and 2018 as well as winning Inc 500 awards in 2016 and 2017 for fastest growing companies in the United States.

Mediakix was also the leading voice for research and publishing the leading blog in the industry with over 12 million visits on it's blog from it's launch in 2015 to 2020. Mediakix published the first ever accurate and widely cited forecast for the market size. Forecasting in 2015 a $3-5B market for influencer marketing by 2020. Mediakix was commonly cited in top publications for it's research and a stalwart for developing industry standards as well as educating a new emerging professional sector on influencer marketing.

Mediakix copublished a study on influencer sponsorship rates with the Wall Street Journal in 2018. Mediakix famously conducted a viral marketing stunt to expose how prevalent buying likes and followers was for Instagram influencers in 2017. Mediakix set up two fake Instagram accounts with only purchased followers and likes and through the accounts received four paid brand offers for sponsorships on the entirely fake accounts. The story was widely covered by Mashable, Business Insider and dozens of other media outlets.

As the founder and CEO of Mediakix, Evan Asano was widely recognized in the industry as a pioneer and innovator in the space. He spoke at events such as Vidcon and was quoted in the New York Times, Business Insider, Mashable, Buzzfeed, The Street, Forbes and dozens of other publications.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as pioneers in the influencer marketing industry," said Evan Asano "Our journey from agency inception in Venice Beach to becoming a leader in the field underscores Mediakix's success as a pioneer and through our innovation, creativity, and results."

As the first ever influencer marketing agency, Mediakix pioneered the space, leading the way to the now mature advertising category that thousands of brands connect with millions of influencers and creators to provide value and drive awareness for brands.

About Mediakix

Founded in 2011, Mediakix was founded in 2011 in Venice Beach. Mediakix was the first influencer marketing agency and pioneered the influencer marketing industry, leading the way for the multi billion dollar industry of today.