Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait FM Meets Antigua And Barbuda's Peer In New York


2025-09-24 03:05:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met on Wednesday Antigua and Barbuda's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Barbuda Affairs Everly Paul Chet Greene, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
The meeting discussed means of bolstering bilateral relations between the two friendly countries in varied fields, Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
Both sides also focused on the latest developments on regional and international arenas of common concern, it added. (end)
msa


MENAFN24092025000071011013ID1110106773

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search