Kuwait FM Meets Antigua And Barbuda's Peer In New York
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met on Wednesday Antigua and Barbuda's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Barbuda Affairs Everly Paul Chet Greene, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
The meeting discussed means of bolstering bilateral relations between the two friendly countries in varied fields, Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
Both sides also focused on the latest developments on regional and international arenas of common concern, it added. (end)
msa
msa
