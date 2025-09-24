Kaylyn Hakanson Announces Publication Of Debut Memoir 'You Can't Break Me'

Kaylyn Hakanson

You Can't Break Me by Kaylyn Hakanson

ANKENY, IA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Author Kaylyn Hakanson announced the publication of her debut memoir, You Can't Break Me , a first-person account of resilience, motherhood, and faith. The book presents Hakanson's perspective on managing family adversity and personal loss, and reflects on the ways community and spirituality supported her through difficult periods.“Writing this book asked me to confront hard seasons with honesty,” said Hakanson.“I hope that readers who are facing their own challenges will find solidarity in a story about patience, care for family, and the work of healing.”Structured as a chronological narrative, You Can't Break Me addresses themes of parenting under pressure, rebuilding after grief, and maintaining stability through uncertainty. The memoir also considers how supportive relationships, counseling, and faith practices contributed to the author's well-being. While grounded in one family's experience, the book emphasizes broader topics relevant to readers interested in personal growth, mental health, and caregiving.“This is a personal record of what I learned about trust, boundaries, and showing up for a child,” Hakanson added.“It's not a manual-just one parent's account of staying hopeful.”This story is a reminder that healing is possible, even when circumstances feel overwhelming.About the AuthorKaylyn Hakanson is a writer and mother who shares lived-experience perspectives on family life, recovery, and faith. Adopted as an infant, she later explored her biological roots and reflects on identity, belonging, and community in her work. You Can't Break Me is her first book.You Can't Break Me is now available on Amazon.

Kaylyn Hakanson

HealSpace LLC

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.