Local Author And Podcast Host Releases New Memoir: Bucket List From A Redneck Girl

BAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From car explosions and high school shootings to finding faith, forgiveness, and her soulmate-local author Jessica Danel is telling it all in her newly released memoir, Bucket List from a Redneck Girl. With unfiltered humor and raw honesty, Jessica takes readers on a ride through a chaotic but unforgettable life, where healing often starts with laughter-and a whole lot of grit.Bucket List from a Redneck Girl isn't just a memoir-it's a movement. It's about growing up tough, surviving trauma, and still finding reasons to chase dreams. Jessica shares real stories of discipline“by the belt, the hand, or the hanger,” schoolyard fights, bullying, and surviving the 1992 Lindhurst High School shooting that rocked her hometown community-all while learning how to reclaim her power, identity, and voice.Jessica is also the host of the Jess Saying podcast, where she brings the same energy, humor, and heart to conversations about parenting, marriage, trauma, and everything in between.“I wrote this book because I know I'm not the only one who grew up wondering if chaos was normal. If my stories help just one person feel seen, laugh out loud, or believe they're not alone-it's all been worth it.”Jessica is available for TV, radio, and podcast interviews, book signings, speaking engagements, and panel appearances. She brings authenticity, courage, and a dash of sass to every conversation.To schedule an interview or request a media copy of the book, please contact:Jessica Danel[...]Social Media:TikTok & Instagram: @BucketListRedneckGirlPodcast: Jess Saying (available on all platforms)

