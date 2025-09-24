HYDGEN Triumphs At Mangaluru Technovanza 2025, Showcases Next-Generation AEM Hydrogen Electrolyzers

HYDGEN team at Mangaluru Technovanza on September 23rd, 2025

- Dr. M. Krishna KumarMANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a celebration of India's emerging deep-tech ecosystem, HYDGEN , a pioneering developer of decentralized green hydrogen electrolyzers, was recognized as one of the Top 3 Winners at the Mangaluru Blue Startup Pitching Competition, part of Technovanza 2025 – Beyond Bengaluru, hosted by the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission .Out of more than 70 startups from across the region, HYDGEN first advanced to the Top 10 Finalists and ultimately captured a spot among the top three, demonstrating both technical excellence and a vision for a cleaner, hydrogen-powered future.“This recognition is not just an award, it's a testament to the innovation thriving beyond metropolitan hubs,” said Dr. Manipaddy Krishna Kumar, Co-Founder and COO of HYDGEN.“It shows that with talent, ambition, and ecosystem support, Tier-2 cities like Mangaluru can produce world-class solutions ready for global impact.”Showcasing Next-Generation AEM Electrolyzer TechnologyAt its booth, HYDGEN captivated attendees with live hydrogen production demonstrations using its modular 1 kW to 100 kW AEM electrolyzer stacks, which produce ultra-high-purity hydrogen on-demand. These stacks give HYDGEN a distinct technological advantage, as most AEM competitors operate at far smaller scales, limiting their industrial applicability. The company's modular design allows seamless scaling, providing industries - from mobility to semiconductor, lab grown diamond and chemical production, to academic research - the flexibility to produce hydrogen efficiently, on-site, and without relying on complex transport logistics.“Our technology bridges the gap between efficiency and industrial scalability,” explained Dr. Kumar.“By combining the benefits of PEM and alkaline electrolysis, our AEM stacks operate flexibly under variable loads while remaining cost-effective and modular. It's this combination that sets us apart in the global hydrogen market.”Engaging with Mangaluru's Emerging Innovation EcosystemTechnovanza 2025 drew a diverse mix of stakeholders, from government and incubators to investors, industry leaders, and academic institutions. Panels and keynote sessions highlighted Mangaluru as a growing hub for deep-tech innovation and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Key insights included:- Mangaluru now hosts 600+ deep-tech startups supported by 19 incubators, including government and private initiatives.- Effective policy support and risk-tolerant culture are fueling startup growth, particularly in emerging sectors like renewable energy, mobility, and industrial technology.- The city is attracting GCCs and R&D centres, positioning itself as a Tier-2 innovation hub with global impact potential.HYDGEN co-founder and Director of Operations, Ms. Ramyasri Doddamani Srivastava, engaged with students, industry experts, and policymakers, discussing the transformative potential of hydrogen.“Technovanza allowed us to demonstrate the real-world impact of our technology while building relationships that will help us scale,” said Ms. Ramyasri Doddamani Srivastava.Policy and Market ContextHYDGEN's win also resonates against the backdrop of India's National Hydrogen Mission, which aims to accelerate clean hydrogen production and industrial adoption. Coupled with state-level incentives in Karnataka and global support mechanisms - from US clean hydrogen tax credits to EU Green Deal funding - HYDGEN is strategically positioned to capitalize on industrial decarbonization opportunities worldwide.Looking AheadBeyond the competition, HYDGEN is preparing to scale its global presence. The company is a finalist in the Cleantech Open National Finals in California, participating in the Third Derivative accelerator, and is actively engaging with international partners to expand its North American footprint.“Recognition at Technovanza is proof that local innovation can reach global markets,” said Dr. Kumar.“We're proud of our roots and excited to take this momentum forward.”About HYDGENHYDGEN develops decentralized green hydrogen electrolyzers for industrial and commercial applications. Its modular AEM and PEM stacks reduce logistics costs, improve energy efficiency, and enable on-demand hydrogen production, supporting the global energy transition.

