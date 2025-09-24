Reply Fertility Announces Expanded Natural Restorative Reproductive Medicine (RRM) Fertility Treatments For Couples

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Durham, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DURHAM, NC September 24, 2025 - -

Reply Fertility , a Durham-based clinic specializing in restorative reproductive medicine (RRM), announces the continued expansion of its comprehensive fertility services designed to identify the root causes of infertility without resorting to IVF procedures. The clinic offers free consultations to couples seeking alternatives to traditional fertility treatments.

The clinic's approach represents a significant departure from conventional fertility treatment methods. Rather than accepting unexplained infertility diagnoses or immediately recommending IVF, Reply Fertility employs restorative reproductive medicine techniques to diagnose and treat multiple contributing factors that may affect conception. This methodology aims to maximize the possibility for natural conception and healthy pregnancy outcomes.







The Reply Fertility Team takes a fundamentally different approach to fertility care. Fertility struggles typically involve multiple factors, and when properly identified, can significantly improve a couple's chances of natural fertility and conception. Finding the root cause, rather than accepting an unexplained diagnosis, sets Reply Fertility apart in the field of reproductive medicine.

The clinic's comprehensive program includes several key components. The infertility services begin with an initial clinician visit, followed by a diagnostic phase where assessments are completed, and conclude with a treatment phase implementing personalized care plans. Additionally, the clinic provides fertility awareness education, enabling women to monitor and understand their reproductive health through cycle tracking. Health coaching services address lifestyle factors, including nutrition, sleep, exercise, and stress management, while gynecology services treat underlying conditions that may impact fertility.

Patient testimonials highlight the clinic's distinctive approach and compassionate care. One patient, identified as B., shared her experience after discovering Reply through a podcast about NaPro technology and RRM. After experiencing a miscarriage and being told by multiple doctors that everything appeared normal, she sought treatment at Reply Fertility. She noted particular appreciation for the attention and compassion shown by the medical team, including Dr. Kyle Beiter, and expressed renewed hope in natural fertility after a year of feeling hopeless.

Another patient, Lisa K., who has been with the clinic for three years, praised the expertise and genuine care provided by the midwives and nurses throughout her journey, from routine check-ups to delivering her daughter.

The medical team at Reply Fertility includes board-certified obstetricians and gynecologists, certified nurse midwives, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, health coaches, and fertility educators. Key team members include Dr. John M. Thorp Jr., serving as Medical Director, Dr. Amina White as Director of Medical Professional Development, and Dr. Joseph B. Stanford as Interim Director of Restorative Reproductive Medicine.

Reply Fertility maintains collaborative relationships with the International Institute for Restorative Reproductive Medicine and participates in the international research registry, Surveillance of Treatment Outcomes for Restorative Reproductive Medicine. The clinic operates from its Durham location and serves patients throughout the Triangle area, including Wake Forest, Raleigh, Morrisville, Cary, and Chapel Hill. Reply Fertility offers online services in several states across the USA.

The clinic's restorative reproductive medicine approach continues to provide an alternative pathway for couples who prefer to explore comprehensive diagnostic and treatment options before considering more invasive procedures.

