Dar Alwd Construction Advances Sustainable Infrastructure At Nomad Eco-Tourism Project In Sharjah
Dar Alwd Construction (DAW), the appointed contractor for Nomad, a new eco-tourism destination developed by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) under the Sharjah Collection portfolio, announced significant progress on the project's infrastructure delivery.
Set amidst the Kalba Mountains, Nomad is conceived as a low-impact retreat that blends with the surrounding environment, powered by a hybrid energy system that includes solar panels and high-quality natural materials. It forms part of Shurooq's wider strategy to expand Sharjah's hospitality offering through destinations that safeguard biodiversity while creating authentic visitor experiences.Recommended For You
“Sharjah has placed sustainability at the heart of its tourism strategy, and Nomad reflects this vision by demonstrating how development and environmental preservation can coexist,” said a Ahmed Ben Zaied, Sharjah Collection General Manager.“By embedding the project within the Sharjah Collection portfolio, we are reinforcing the emirate's reputation as a destination where culture, nature, and innovation meet.”
For DAW, the mandate has gone beyond conventional infrastructure. The company has executed access roads designed for challenging terrain, developed water and sewerage networks, and delivered foundations and service systems tailored to the project's long-term operational needs. Breakwater structures, water channels, and renewable-ready utilities have been implemented to ensure the site functions independently from conventional networks.
Central to this approach is the implementation of polymer resin concrete (PRC), an advanced material that delivers superior durability and reduced maintenance requirements while minimizing environmental impact. This innovation, together with photovoltaic-ready steel structures and advanced water and waste management systems, demonstrates DAW's commitment to translating Shurooq's vision into sustainable, high-performing infrastructure.
“Nomad presented unique geographic and environmental challenges, but also an opportunity to demonstrate how infrastructure can serve both sustainability and performance,” said Tarek Musbah Abdul Rahman, General Manager of DAW.“Our role was to ensure that every stage of delivery supports Shurooq's eco-tourism standards while providing long-term durability and resilience in a sensitive natural setting.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment