Dar Alwd Construction Advances Sustainable Infrastructure At Nomad Eco-Tourism Project In Sharjah

Dar Alwd Construction (DAW), the appointed contractor for Nomad, a new eco-tourism destination developed by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) under the Sharjah Collection portfolio, announced significant progress on the project's infrastructure delivery.

Set amidst the Kalba Mountains, Nomad is conceived as a low-impact retreat that blends with the surrounding environment, powered by a hybrid energy system that includes solar panels and high-quality natural materials. It forms part of Shurooq's wider strategy to expand Sharjah's hospitality offering through destinations that safeguard biodiversity while creating authentic visitor experiences.

“Sharjah has placed sustainability at the heart of its tourism strategy, and Nomad reflects this vision by demonstrating how development and environmental preservation can coexist,” said a Ahmed Ben Zaied, Sharjah Collection General Manager.“By embedding the project within the Sharjah Collection portfolio, we are reinforcing the emirate's reputation as a destination where culture, nature, and innovation meet.”

For DAW, the mandate has gone beyond conventional infrastructure. The company has executed access roads designed for challenging terrain, developed water and sewerage networks, and delivered foundations and service systems tailored to the project's long-term operational needs. Breakwater structures, water channels, and renewable-ready utilities have been implemented to ensure the site functions independently from conventional networks.

Central to this approach is the implementation of polymer resin concrete (PRC), an advanced material that delivers superior durability and reduced maintenance requirements while minimizing environmental impact. This innovation, together with photovoltaic-ready steel structures and advanced water and waste management systems, demonstrates DAW's commitment to translating Shurooq's vision into sustainable, high-performing infrastructure.

“Nomad presented unique geographic and environmental challenges, but also an opportunity to demonstrate how infrastructure can serve both sustainability and performance,” said Tarek Musbah Abdul Rahman, General Manager of DAW.“Our role was to ensure that every stage of delivery supports Shurooq's eco-tourism standards while providing long-term durability and resilience in a sensitive natural setting.”