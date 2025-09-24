Hospitality Tech Leader Mohamed Abougharib Launches AI Platform Monjez

After nearly a decade of leading marketing innovation for global hospitality giants like Hilton and Shangri-La, Mohamed Abougharib is now transforming the industry with Monjez - a powerful AI-driven platform already generating millions in revenue for hotels by automating guest communications and marketing operations.

The hospitality sector is undergoing a long-overdue digital transformation, and Abougharib has been ahead of the curve for years. With a background in computer engineering and an eye for operational inefficiencies, he pioneered direct booking via WhatsApp in Saudi Arabia and led Conrad Makkah to become the country's first hotel to adopt this now-standard communication tool.

“Monjez is the answer to the industry's core inefficiencies,” says Abougharib.“It turns chaos into order, data into revenue, and allows hotels to focus on what truly matters: delivering unforgettable guest experiences.”

Abougharib's work at Shangri-La secured some of the highest accolades in global hospitality, including the World Travel Awards'“World's Leading New Hotel 2022.” He also spearheaded marketing partnerships with elite brands like Formula 1 and Cartier, catapulting hotel openings into global media spotlights.

With Monjez, Abougharib has taken his vision further-building a system that centralizes all guest communication channels (WhatsApp, email, Instagram, Facebook, and reviews) into one intelligent inbox. The platform cuts response times from days to minutes and uses AI agents to handle FAQs, bookings, and lead nurturing - even during off-hours.

Since launch, Monjez has enabled over 10,000 monthly bookings and helped hotels cut dependence on online travel agencies (OTAs) by 25%, translating into significant cost savings. Its proprietary analytics suite also gives marketers end-to-end insight into ad performance and ROI-right down to the individual influencer.“Before Monjez, marketers had little data on how guests moved from ad to booking,” Abougharib explains.“Now, we track every step, automate conversations, and ensure no lead is lost.”

Already used by eight hotels with ten more on the way, Monjez is now entering the U.S. market, bringing proven efficiency tools from the Middle East to one of the most competitive hospitality regions in the world.

Mohamed Abougharib, recently named to the Hotelier Marketing Power List and nominated for Marketer of the Year (EMEA), envisions the hotel of the future as a place where technology quietly powers hyper-personalized service. In that world, employees focus on human interaction while AI handles the rest.