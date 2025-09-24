Dubai Basketball Find A New Partner Ahead Of Euroleague Debut Khaleej Times

Equiti, a globally recognised fintech brand headquartered in Dubai, has partnered with Dubai's first-ever home sports franchise, Dubai Basketball, with the group serving as the team's Founding Partner and Official Digital Wealth Partner for the next three seasons.

As part of the partnership, Equiti will feature prominently on official jerseys and courtside at the Coca-Cola Arena, the home of Dubai Basketball, for all home games, while engaging with fans across the team's digital platforms.

Since their debut in 2024, Dubai Basketball has been rewriting the playbook - storming the ABA League and becoming the first club from the region to compete in the EuroLeague.

To celebrate the launch of the collaboration, a retro-futuristic half-court pop-up was unveiled on Wednesday at the Ritz-Carlton on Jumeirah Beach, drawing the team's star players, Davis Bertans and Nate Mason with curious crowds eager to soak up the excitement ahead of the signing ceremony.

Unsuspecting fans and invited VIPs were treated to a showcase of talent on the eye-catching half-court, inspired by Equiti's bold visual identity and capturing the spirit of“Aim higher”, as Power Forward Davis Bertans and Guard Nate Mason took to the court, trading shots and displaying their signature skills in an energetic performance.

The excitement continued as onlookers went head-to-head in the fast-paced '30-Second Basket Challenge,' competing for limited edition prizes awarded to the top scorers.

Dubai Basketball played its inaugural season in the ABA League, finishing the season in the semifinals against the reigning champions. Earlier this year, the club created history by becoming the first club in the region to compete in the EuroLeague. This milestone was secured through a five-year wild-card agreement beginning with the 2025/26 season, which tips off on Dubai Basketball's EuroLeague debut on September 30 against Partizan at Coca-Cola Arena.

“Our partnership with Equiti expands the boundaries of what we thought we could bring to our fans - collaborating with such a successful home-grown brand, we really are bringing the world to Dubai. Together with Equiti, we want to create moments that capture the energy of Dubai, bringing basketball to the city and showing our fans that they are at the heart of everything we do,” said Nick Oakley, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Basketball.