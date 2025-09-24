Asia Cup: Shaheen Dismisses Surya's Comments, Says Pakistan Are Here To Win Tournament Khaleej Times

Having delivered an impressive performance against Sri Lanka, Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi said the team is confident of winning the Asia Cup in Dubai.

Afridi took three wickets for 28 runs from his four overs to help Pakistan restrict Sri Lanka to 133 for eight in the Super Four game on Tuesday.

In reply, Pakistan were in big trouble at 80 for five, but a stirring fightback from Mohammad Nawaz (38 not out off 24 balls) and Hussain Talat (32 not out off 30 balls) eventually took the team home.

It was a confidence-boosting win for Pakistan, which lost to India by six wickets, their seventh straight defeat to the arch-rivals in T20Is and ODIs, in their first Super Four game on Sunday.

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav, during his post-match press conference, stated that the rivalry with Pakistan has lost its appeal due to several one-sided games in recent years.

But Afridi responded to the Indian captain's comment following Pakistan's five-wicket win over Sri Lanka, which kept their Asia Cup final hopes alive.

"That's his opinion; let him say what he wants,” Afridi said.

“Neither they nor we are in the final. We'll see how things shape up for the final. We're just here to win the Asia Cup, and we'll give our all for that."

Pakistan will face another make-or-break game - this time against Bangladesh - in Dubai on Thursday as they aim to reach Sunday's final.

Afridi is confident of another good performance from the team following their recent tri-series win in Sharjah.

"We were here to win the tri-nation series, and we won that. We are here to win the Asia Cup, and that's all we're focused on now," the left-arm pacer said.

While their bowling department is on track, their batting, especially the middle order, is a significant concern.

Against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Tuesday, Pakistan slumped to 80 for five from 45 for no loss before they were rescued by Nawaz and Talat.

Skipper Salman Agha admitted the middle-order needs to find its top form.

"We have been doing that (losing wickets in middle overs) since Sharjah (tri-series) and we need to stop that," he said.