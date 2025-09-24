Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India Court Dismisses X Petition Content Removal Mechanism

India Court Dismisses X Petition Content Removal Mechanism


2025-09-24 02:23:52
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

An Indian court rejected a legal challenge by Elon Musk's X against the country's new content moderation mechanism, dealing a setback to the social media firm in one of its biggest markets.

Filed in March, the company's case against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in the Karnataka High Court had targeted the entire basis for tightened internet censorship in India.

Recommended For You

"The content on social media needs to be regulated, and its regulation is a must," senior judge Justice M Nagaprasanna said, as he ruled that the petition lacked merit.

Since 2023, India has ramped up efforts to police the internet by allowing many more officials to file takedown orders and to submit them directly to tech firms through a government website launched in October.

MENAFN24092025000049011007ID1110106607

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search