QSL Cup: Al Rayyan Edge Al Wakrah In Thriller For Second Straight Victory

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Rayyan produced a thrilling display to edge out a determined Al Wakrah side 4-3 and move to the top of the QSL Cup standings after securing their second consecutive win yesterday.

Playing at the Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium, Al Rayyan appeared to be in full control after racing to a 3-0 lead early in the second half, only to face a spirited comeback from Al Wakrah.

The scoring began in the 18th minute when Adel Bader capitalised on a defensive error, latching onto a misplaced pass and rifling a powerful shot from outside the box into the bottom left corner. Bader was instrumental again in the second goal, slicing a clever back pass that found Faisal Nouman, who made no mistake with a clinical low finish from inside the area.

Bahaa Ellethy extended Al Rayyan's lead to 3-0 in the 53rd minute, tapping in from close range after U-19 talent Ethan Socorro headed down a corner into his path.

But Al Wakrah responded with two quick-fire goals that turned the match on its head.

Abdulaziz Mohammed pulled one back from the penalty spot in the 66th minute after being fouled by Qays Husham Ali. Just a minute later, Ali Musaed Saleh struck a stunning long-range effort, exploiting goalkeeper Samy Beldi's advanced position to make it 3-2.

With momentum swinging, Moustafa Elsayed stepped up in the 88th minute to restore Al Rayyan's two-goal cushion. He latched onto a through ball from Abdulla Anad, burst past a defender and coolly slotted past goalkeeper Yousef Mohammed.

Al Wakrah, however, weren't done. Abdulaziz Mohammed struck again in stoppage time, racing onto a long ball and finishing coolly to make it 4-3 in the 94th minute. But Al Rayyan held their nerve in the closing seconds to seal a well-earned victory after their win over Qatar SC in the opener.

Muaither, Al Arabi and Al Duhail follow Al Rayyan in the standings with four points apiece. Al Wakrah are yet to score a point in the revamped competition.

Earlier, Al Shamal and Al Shahania played out a goalless draw at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium. Chances were few, with Al Shamal edging possession and both sides managing just one shot on target. The result earned both teams their first points after opening-round defeats.

Four more second-round matches are scheduled for today. Umm Salal visit Al Khor, while Qatar SC face Al Kharaitiyat at Al Shamal Stadium in the early kick-offs. Later, Lusail SC take on Al Ahli at Stadium 974, and Al Sailiya meet Al Markhiya at Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Stadium.